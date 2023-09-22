DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 September 2023 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108 GBP0.962 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.954 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.103824 GBP0.959356

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,056,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 245 1.100 XDUB 08:51:50 00067072849TRLO0 1800 1.100 XDUB 08:51:50 00067072850TRLO0 4502 1.104 XDUB 09:10:22 00067073336TRLO0 2104 1.104 XDUB 09:10:22 00067073337TRLO0 1391 1.104 XDUB 09:10:22 00067073338TRLO0 3129 1.106 XDUB 09:20:30 00067073555TRLO0 689 1.106 XDUB 09:20:30 00067073556TRLO0 536 1.106 XDUB 09:41:57 00067074204TRLO0 371 1.106 XDUB 09:41:57 00067074205TRLO0 2727 1.106 XDUB 09:41:57 00067074206TRLO0 3794 1.106 XDUB 09:54:10 00067074531TRLO0 282 1.108 XDUB 09:54:10 00067074532TRLO0 246 1.108 XDUB 09:54:10 00067074533TRLO0 241 1.106 XDUB 09:54:10 00067074534TRLO0 635 1.106 XDUB 09:54:10 00067074535TRLO0 2687 1.106 XDUB 09:54:10 00067074536TRLO0 403 1.108 XDUB 10:29:01 00067075560TRLO0 683 1.106 XDUB 10:31:17 00067075633TRLO0 670 1.106 XDUB 10:47:17 00067075981TRLO0 85 1.106 XDUB 10:56:17 00067076149TRLO0 697 1.106 XDUB 10:56:20 00067076150TRLO0 699 1.106 XDUB 11:07:20 00067076537TRLO0 682 1.106 XDUB 11:19:20 00067076913TRLO0 305 1.106 XDUB 11:29:48 00067077136TRLO0 3454 1.106 XDUB 11:29:48 00067077137TRLO0 3979 1.102 XDUB 11:33:27 00067077230TRLO0 3726 1.106 XDUB 12:05:57 00067079081TRLO0 6704 1.106 XDUB 12:06:17 00067079215TRLO0 6704 1.106 XDUB 12:08:12 00067079479TRLO0 1753 1.106 XDUB 12:09:42 00067079795TRLO0 664 1.106 XDUB 12:09:59 00067079819TRLO0 681 1.106 XDUB 12:09:59 00067079820TRLO0 2671 1.106 XDUB 12:09:59 00067079821TRLO0 564 1.106 XDUB 12:09:59 00067079822TRLO0 395 1.104 XDUB 12:10:17 00067079844TRLO0 158 1.106 XDUB 12:17:57 00067080213TRLO0 139 1.106 XDUB 12:21:28 00067080402TRLO0 2924 1.106 XDUB 12:21:28 00067080403TRLO0 237 1.106 XDUB 12:21:28 00067080404TRLO0 139 1.106 XDUB 12:21:28 00067080405TRLO0 3042 1.106 XDUB 12:21:28 00067080406TRLO0 439 1.106 XDUB 12:21:28 00067080407TRLO0 702 1.104 XDUB 12:22:17 00067080456TRLO0 321 1.104 XDUB 12:22:17 00067080457TRLO0 189 1.104 XDUB 12:22:17 00067080458TRLO0 32 1.104 XDUB 12:22:17 00067080459TRLO0 689 1.104 XDUB 12:23:17 00067080485TRLO0 1218 1.104 XDUB 12:27:23 00067080629TRLO0 1482 1.104 XDUB 12:27:23 00067080630TRLO0 717 1.104 XDUB 12:30:17 00067080714TRLO0 717 1.104 XDUB 13:30:48 00067082532TRLO0 1152 1.104 XDUB 13:30:48 00067082533TRLO0 3375 1.104 XDUB 13:30:48 00067082534TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 13:30:48 00067082535TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 13:31:00 00067082540TRLO0 506 1.104 XDUB 13:31:00 00067082541TRLO0 3359 1.100 XDUB 13:51:42 00067083075TRLO0 47 1.100 XDUB 13:57:51 00067083234TRLO0 3691 1.100 XDUB 13:57:51 00067083235TRLO0 3610 1.100 XDUB 14:05:45 00067083528TRLO0 6681 1.102 XDUB 14:27:17 00067084342TRLO0 84 1.102 XDUB 14:27:17 00067084343TRLO0 2471 1.102 XDUB 14:41:17 00067085027TRLO0 1038 1.102 XDUB 14:41:17 00067085028TRLO0 2555 1.102 XDUB 14:43:17 00067085138TRLO0 1376 1.102 XDUB 14:43:17 00067085139TRLO0 22 1.102 XDUB 14:43:17 00067085140TRLO0 2555 1.102 XDUB 14:57:17 00067085905TRLO0 672 1.102 XDUB 14:57:17 00067085906TRLO0 2555 1.102 XDUB 15:01:17 00067086104TRLO0 1700 1.102 XDUB 15:01:17 00067086105TRLO0 202 1.102 XDUB 15:01:17 00067086106TRLO0 2555 1.102 XDUB 15:13:00 00067086789TRLO0 252 1.102 XDUB 15:13:00 00067086790TRLO0 857 1.102 XDUB 15:13:00 00067086791TRLO0 2101 1.102 XDUB 15:21:00 00067087065TRLO0 4317 1.102 XDUB 15:21:00 00067087066TRLO0 4493 1.102 XDUB 15:31:30 00067087562TRLO0 5000 1.102 XDUB 15:39:59 00067087848TRLO0 314 1.102 XDUB 15:39:59 00067087849TRLO0 2837 1.104 XDUB 15:42:16 00067087895TRLO0 900 1.106 XDUB 15:51:50 00067088141TRLO0 2726 1.106 XDUB 15:51:50 00067088142TRLO0 3575 1.104 XDUB 16:02:07 00067088518TRLO0 1790 1.104 XDUB 16:04:37 00067088659TRLO0 682 1.104 XDUB 16:04:37 00067088660TRLO0 899 1.104 XDUB 16:06:58 00067088770TRLO0 1008 1.104 XDUB 16:06:58 00067088771TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 801 95.40 XLON 09:40:57 00067074162TRLO0 1653 95.40 XLON 09:40:57 00067074163TRLO0 7998 96.00 XLON 09:40:57 00067074164TRLO0 910 96.00 XLON 09:40:57 00067074165TRLO0 6700 96.00 XLON 09:40:57 00067074166TRLO0 3279 96.00 XLON 09:40:57 00067074167TRLO0 3436 96.00 XLON 09:40:57 00067074168TRLO0 4817 96.00 XLON 11:29:48 00067077135TRLO0 770 95.60 XLON 11:30:31 00067077149TRLO0 2501 95.60 XLON 11:30:31 00067077150TRLO0 8000 96.00 XLON 12:09:15 00067079605TRLO0 765 96.00 XLON 12:09:15 00067079606TRLO0 1992 96.00 XLON 13:30:58 00067082538TRLO0 402 96.00 XLON 13:30:58 00067082539TRLO0 1417 95.60 XLON 13:40:28 00067082806TRLO0 1460 95.60 XLON 13:40:28 00067082807TRLO0 841 95.60 XLON 13:40:28 00067082808TRLO0 1245 95.80 XLON 13:40:28 00067082809TRLO0 57 95.90 XLON 13:40:28 00067082810TRLO0 1718 95.90 XLON 13:40:28 00067082811TRLO0 745 95.90 XLON 14:20:16 00067084022TRLO0 1732 95.90 XLON 15:39:59 00067087846TRLO0 1431 95.90 XLON 15:39:59 00067087847TRLO0 6700 95.90 XLON 15:39:59 00067087850TRLO0 3689 95.80 XLON 15:40:22 00067087871TRLO0 3201 95.80 XLON 16:02:07 00067088519TRLO0 3328 95.80 XLON 16:02:07 00067088520TRLO0 3439 95.80 XLON 16:02:07 00067088521TRLO0 3690 95.80 XLON 16:02:10 00067088523TRLO0 3000 95.80 XLON 16:06:10 00067088734TRLO0 685 95.80 XLON 16:06:10 00067088735TRLO0 1296 96.20 XLON 16:16:57 00067089382TRLO0 9306 96.20 XLON 16:16:57 00067089383TRLO0 6996 96.20 XLON 16:16:57 00067089384TRLO0

