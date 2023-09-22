Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Der Klima-Joker: Vollfinanziert für Wachstum und Rendite!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.09.23
08:01 Uhr
1,094 Euro
+0,002
+0,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0921,12010:20
Dow Jones News
22.09.2023 | 08:31
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 September 2023 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.108     GBP0.962 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.954 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.103824    GBP0.959356

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,056,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
245       1.100         XDUB      08:51:50      00067072849TRLO0 
1800       1.100         XDUB      08:51:50      00067072850TRLO0 
4502       1.104         XDUB      09:10:22      00067073336TRLO0 
2104       1.104         XDUB      09:10:22      00067073337TRLO0 
1391       1.104         XDUB      09:10:22      00067073338TRLO0 
3129       1.106         XDUB      09:20:30      00067073555TRLO0 
689       1.106         XDUB      09:20:30      00067073556TRLO0 
536       1.106         XDUB      09:41:57      00067074204TRLO0 
371       1.106         XDUB      09:41:57      00067074205TRLO0 
2727       1.106         XDUB      09:41:57      00067074206TRLO0 
3794       1.106         XDUB      09:54:10      00067074531TRLO0 
282       1.108         XDUB      09:54:10      00067074532TRLO0 
246       1.108         XDUB      09:54:10      00067074533TRLO0 
241       1.106         XDUB      09:54:10      00067074534TRLO0 
635       1.106         XDUB      09:54:10      00067074535TRLO0 
2687       1.106         XDUB      09:54:10      00067074536TRLO0 
403       1.108         XDUB      10:29:01      00067075560TRLO0 
683       1.106         XDUB      10:31:17      00067075633TRLO0 
670       1.106         XDUB      10:47:17      00067075981TRLO0 
85        1.106         XDUB      10:56:17      00067076149TRLO0 
697       1.106         XDUB      10:56:20      00067076150TRLO0 
699       1.106         XDUB      11:07:20      00067076537TRLO0 
682       1.106         XDUB      11:19:20      00067076913TRLO0 
305       1.106         XDUB      11:29:48      00067077136TRLO0 
3454       1.106         XDUB      11:29:48      00067077137TRLO0 
3979       1.102         XDUB      11:33:27      00067077230TRLO0 
3726       1.106         XDUB      12:05:57      00067079081TRLO0 
6704       1.106         XDUB      12:06:17      00067079215TRLO0 
6704       1.106         XDUB      12:08:12      00067079479TRLO0 
1753       1.106         XDUB      12:09:42      00067079795TRLO0 
664       1.106         XDUB      12:09:59      00067079819TRLO0 
681       1.106         XDUB      12:09:59      00067079820TRLO0 
2671       1.106         XDUB      12:09:59      00067079821TRLO0 
564       1.106         XDUB      12:09:59      00067079822TRLO0 
395       1.104         XDUB      12:10:17      00067079844TRLO0 
158       1.106         XDUB      12:17:57      00067080213TRLO0 
139       1.106         XDUB      12:21:28      00067080402TRLO0 
2924       1.106         XDUB      12:21:28      00067080403TRLO0 
237       1.106         XDUB      12:21:28      00067080404TRLO0 
139       1.106         XDUB      12:21:28      00067080405TRLO0 
3042       1.106         XDUB      12:21:28      00067080406TRLO0 
439       1.106         XDUB      12:21:28      00067080407TRLO0 
702       1.104         XDUB      12:22:17      00067080456TRLO0 
321       1.104         XDUB      12:22:17      00067080457TRLO0 
189       1.104         XDUB      12:22:17      00067080458TRLO0 
32        1.104         XDUB      12:22:17      00067080459TRLO0 
689       1.104         XDUB      12:23:17      00067080485TRLO0 
1218       1.104         XDUB      12:27:23      00067080629TRLO0 
1482       1.104         XDUB      12:27:23      00067080630TRLO0 
717       1.104         XDUB      12:30:17      00067080714TRLO0 
717       1.104         XDUB      13:30:48      00067082532TRLO0 
1152       1.104         XDUB      13:30:48      00067082533TRLO0 
3375       1.104         XDUB      13:30:48      00067082534TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      13:30:48      00067082535TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      13:31:00      00067082540TRLO0 
506       1.104         XDUB      13:31:00      00067082541TRLO0 
3359       1.100         XDUB      13:51:42      00067083075TRLO0 
47        1.100         XDUB      13:57:51      00067083234TRLO0 
3691       1.100         XDUB      13:57:51      00067083235TRLO0 
3610       1.100         XDUB      14:05:45      00067083528TRLO0 
6681       1.102         XDUB      14:27:17      00067084342TRLO0 
84        1.102         XDUB      14:27:17      00067084343TRLO0 
2471       1.102         XDUB      14:41:17      00067085027TRLO0 
1038       1.102         XDUB      14:41:17      00067085028TRLO0 
2555       1.102         XDUB      14:43:17      00067085138TRLO0 
1376       1.102         XDUB      14:43:17      00067085139TRLO0 
22        1.102         XDUB      14:43:17      00067085140TRLO0 
2555       1.102         XDUB      14:57:17      00067085905TRLO0 
672       1.102         XDUB      14:57:17      00067085906TRLO0 
2555       1.102         XDUB      15:01:17      00067086104TRLO0 
1700       1.102         XDUB      15:01:17      00067086105TRLO0 
202       1.102         XDUB      15:01:17      00067086106TRLO0 
2555       1.102         XDUB      15:13:00      00067086789TRLO0 
252       1.102         XDUB      15:13:00      00067086790TRLO0 
857       1.102         XDUB      15:13:00      00067086791TRLO0 
2101       1.102         XDUB      15:21:00      00067087065TRLO0 
4317       1.102         XDUB      15:21:00      00067087066TRLO0 
4493       1.102         XDUB      15:31:30      00067087562TRLO0 
5000       1.102         XDUB      15:39:59      00067087848TRLO0 
314       1.102         XDUB      15:39:59      00067087849TRLO0 
2837       1.104         XDUB      15:42:16      00067087895TRLO0 
900       1.106         XDUB      15:51:50      00067088141TRLO0 
2726       1.106         XDUB      15:51:50      00067088142TRLO0 
3575       1.104         XDUB      16:02:07      00067088518TRLO0 
1790       1.104         XDUB      16:04:37      00067088659TRLO0 
682       1.104         XDUB      16:04:37      00067088660TRLO0 
899       1.104         XDUB      16:06:58      00067088770TRLO0 
1008       1.104         XDUB      16:06:58      00067088771TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
801       95.40         XLON      09:40:57      00067074162TRLO0 
1653       95.40         XLON      09:40:57      00067074163TRLO0 
7998       96.00         XLON      09:40:57      00067074164TRLO0 
910       96.00         XLON      09:40:57      00067074165TRLO0 
6700       96.00         XLON      09:40:57      00067074166TRLO0 
3279       96.00         XLON      09:40:57      00067074167TRLO0 
3436       96.00         XLON      09:40:57      00067074168TRLO0 
4817       96.00         XLON      11:29:48      00067077135TRLO0 
770       95.60         XLON      11:30:31      00067077149TRLO0 
2501       95.60         XLON      11:30:31      00067077150TRLO0 
8000       96.00         XLON      12:09:15      00067079605TRLO0 
765       96.00         XLON      12:09:15      00067079606TRLO0 
1992       96.00         XLON      13:30:58      00067082538TRLO0 
402       96.00         XLON      13:30:58      00067082539TRLO0 
1417       95.60         XLON      13:40:28      00067082806TRLO0 
1460       95.60         XLON      13:40:28      00067082807TRLO0 
841       95.60         XLON      13:40:28      00067082808TRLO0 
1245       95.80         XLON      13:40:28      00067082809TRLO0 
57        95.90         XLON      13:40:28      00067082810TRLO0 
1718       95.90         XLON      13:40:28      00067082811TRLO0 
745       95.90         XLON      14:20:16      00067084022TRLO0 
1732       95.90         XLON      15:39:59      00067087846TRLO0 
1431       95.90         XLON      15:39:59      00067087847TRLO0 
6700       95.90         XLON      15:39:59      00067087850TRLO0 
3689       95.80         XLON      15:40:22      00067087871TRLO0 
3201       95.80         XLON      16:02:07      00067088519TRLO0 
3328       95.80         XLON      16:02:07      00067088520TRLO0 
3439       95.80         XLON      16:02:07      00067088521TRLO0 
3690       95.80         XLON      16:02:10      00067088523TRLO0 
3000       95.80         XLON      16:06:10      00067088734TRLO0 
685       95.80         XLON      16:06:10      00067088735TRLO0 
1296       96.20         XLON      16:16:57      00067089382TRLO0 
9306       96.20         XLON      16:16:57      00067089383TRLO0 
6996       96.20         XLON      16:16:57      00067089384TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  273143 
EQS News ID:  1732023 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732023&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
