Madinah City: The City of Madinah launches first-of-its-kind "Guide to Madinah experiences"

The "Guide to Madinah Experiences" represents a drastic change in urban planning and development.

With the aim of putting a unique framework for the transformation of urban life in the cities, Al-Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) launched a pioneering "Guide to Madinah Experiences". An innovative and comprehensive guide that identifies and designs all the Madinah experiences and daily habits of its residents and visitors. The "Guide to Madinah Experiences" represents a drastic change in urban planning and development beyond traditional urban planning strategies by modelling the habits and daily experiences of the population into living and interactive experience models, thus contributing to a complete approach focusing on the interaction between the city, its residents and visitors.

The guide harmoniously integrates the city's experiences among government agencies, the business sector, entrepreneurship, residents, and visitors by creating joint design landmarks that serve as a bridge between the relevant parties for the common purpose of improving the quality of life of the residents of Madinah, enriching the experience of its visitors, and contributing to raising the competitiveness of Madinah among other cities.

The guide also enhances the position of Madinah globally in the design of city experiences and urban innovation as the first city to develop a comprehensive guide of different experiences covering all uses and locations of the city based on the direct interaction of residents and visitors.

About Madinah City

Madinah, officially Al Madinah Al Munawarah, literally means 'The Enlightened City,' is the second-holiest city in Islam, and the capital of the Madinah Province of Saudi Arabia. The city inhabits around 1.5 million people, making it the fourth-most populous city in the country.

Madinah city is listed in IMD Smart City Index 2021, and ranked 2nd smart city in Saudi Arabia following the capital city of Riyadh, 4th regionally, and 73rd internationally. Madinah is an Early Adopter of ISO37122 Smart City Indicators, among the first ten cities worldwide, accredited by the World Council for City Data. Madinah is the first city in Saudi Arabia to develop a comprehensive smart city strategy.

