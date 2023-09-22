Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............


Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

Vevey, September 22, 2023

After nine years as Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Health Science, Greg Behar will leave Nestlé as of December 31, 2023, to pursue new professional interests outside the company. Greg Behar helped establish Nestlé Health Science as a leader in nutritional health solutions, growing the company's portfolio to capture attractive long-term trends and expanding into new geographic regions.

The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has appointed Anna Mohl, currently Head of International Business at Nestlé Health Science, as CEO of Nestlé Health Science and as Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A., effective January 1, 2024.

Anna Mohl has been with Nestlé for more than 20 years, starting with marketing and innovation roles at Gerber, Nestlé's U.S. Infant Nutrition business. She joined Nestlé Health Science at its inception in 2010, where she led U.S. Medical Nutrition marketing and Medical Nutrition sales before becoming CEO of Nestlé Health Science U.S. She was promoted to her current role in January 2021, where she leads Nestlé Health Science's global business in all markets outside the U.S.

Mark Schneider, CEO Nestlé: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and Executive Board, I would like to recognize Greg's work in shaping and expanding Nestlé Health Science. At the same time, we are thrilled to announce Anna Mohl as the next CEO of Nestlé Health Science. Anna brings a deep understanding of nutrition and health with a strong focus on consumers and patients around the world. She is an inspirational leader with a stellar track record who is ideally positioned to drive the growth and profitability of this business."

The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has additionally decided to promote David Rennie, Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands and a member of the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A., to Executive Vice President effective January 1, 2024. The elevation of the role reflects the growing strategic importance of coffee as one of Nestlé's growth pillars. David Rennie has further strengthened Nestlé's leadership position in coffee, driving profitable growth, strategic partnerships and market share.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


