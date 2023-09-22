Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
WKN: 853656 | ISIN: JP3893600001 | Ticker-Symbol: MTS1
Tradegate
22.09.23
11:21 Uhr
36,260 Euro
+0,020
+0,06 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUI & CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI & CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,94036,28011:46
36,02036,36011:40
22.09.2023
European Energy A/S: European Energy and Mitsui completes transaction regarding Kassø solar farm and Power-to-X-facility

Company announcement 16/2023 (22.09.2023)

Today, European Energy A/S has completed the sale of a 49 percent shareholding in the company owning a 304 MW solar plant in Kassø and the connected 52 MW e-methanol facility with a production of up to 42,000MT e-methanol p.a. The buyer is Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The solar PV plant and connected e-methanol facility is located in Kassø which is in the municipality of Aabenraa, Denmark.

The Kassø solar farm has been fully operational since H1 2023 and the Kassø e-methanol facility is currently under construction.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

For further information, please contact investor relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


