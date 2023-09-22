Pedro's List Partners with Grupo Medios to Develop Digital Marketing Strategy in Preparation of Launching its App

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's List" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Grupo Medios in Mexico, experts in creating digital web and social media advertising content.

The Company will be working with Grupo Medios to develop a digital marketing and content based strategy targeting home-owners in specific geographic regions in Mexico as it rolls-out its app in specific Mexican cities. Grupo Medios will focus on creating a comprehensive digital marketing strategy aimed at meeting the Company's objectives, namely that of (1) having home-owners download the app & subscribe to our services, (2) having dependable, reliable and quality oriented service providers join our suite of home-related services, and (3) becoming the leading home-related app based, revenue generating service provider company in Mexico. "To say we are thrilled to partner with Grupo Medios would be an understatement," stated Eden Miller, co- founder and Director of Pedro's List. "Grupo Medios is perhaps the most renowned digital media and marketing company in Mexico, and we are truly fortunate that they have agreed to work with us as we prepare to roll-out our app across the country. We anticipate that Grupo Medios will create a very targeted digital marketing campaign using their entire database that will result in increased downloads of our app by home-owners. Even if we are only able to successfully reach just 1% of the Mexican population as a result of their marketing initiatives, that will result in over 1 million downloads," concluded Miller. Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of Pedro's List, added that "Grupo Medios' digital marketing initiative will also focus on bringing together service providers on our app that offer quality based services while always evidencing a customer friendly demeanor.

Any and all service providers that are interested in joining the Pedro's List team will be subject to a screening process prior to making their services available through our app, making sure that customer safety always comes first." "Our entire team at Grupo Medios is passionate, professional and very creative, which is one of the qualities that distinguishes us from other digital marketing companies around the world," stated Jose Farah, CEO of Grupo Medios. "We focus on three pillars in developing any marketing initiative: (1) digital development, (2) content marketing, and (3) captive audiences. We at Grupo Medios are the only digital advertising agency that has the ability to amplify our clients' content as a result of very specific strategies leveraging our entire portfolio of companies and clients.

Stated simply, we are a network of content creators that empower our clients through various media platforms." "Pedro's List presents the story of a compelling company with a bright future, both in the immediate and in the long-term. Our goal will be to create as large an audience as we can for their app, and we will work night and day to help make the launch of their app an ongoing and resounding success," concluded Farah. By way of further update, the Company is actively engaged with OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") as it pertains to its QB application. Recently, the Company responded to certain requests from OTC Markets and will continue to promptly respond to any additional requests. "As we continue to work with OTC Markets to complete our QB application, the Board of Directors has recently discussed the possibility of declaring a stock dividend to shareholders. The Board will continue to evaluate such an option as it strives to maintain shareholder value during this exciting pre-launch phase," announced Miller.

Additional updates pertaining to the QB application and any potential stock dividend will be released as they become available.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

