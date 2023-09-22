Swedish solar developer Alight says it will enter the Finnish PV market for the first time early next year with a 100 MW ground-mounted solar park in Eurajoki. Alight COO Warren Campbell tells pv magazine that the array will be a "big project by Finnish standards."Alight is set to start construction of a large-scale PV plant in Finland. Warren Campbell, the COO of the Stockholm-based independent power producer (IPP), told pv magazine that the 100 MW solar park in Eurajoki, western Finland, is one of the country's largest solar parks in development. "The first thing is it's a big project by Finnish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...