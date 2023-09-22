A significant mark in the vaping industry was set when OS Vape, a pioneering disposable product series from OS, showcased its dynamic range at the InterTabac from September 14th to 16th in Germany.

Recognized as a leading brand in Germany's shisha product market, OS boasts an extensive local network of channels. Drawing upon this rich resource base, OS's foray into the disposable e-cigarette domain promises consumers enhanced puff counts, cost-efficiency, and unparalleled vapor consistency.

As revealed by Future Marketing Insights, Europe's disposable market witnessed a substantial surge, accounting for a 32.3% revenue share in 2022. This robust growth underscores the escalating consumer preference for hassle-free, smokeless alternatives that eliminate the need for recharges or refills.

The evolution of the disposable sector brings heightened convenience and a broader array of choices for consumers. Capitalizing on this trend, OS, through its innovative product series and leveraging its well-established local distribution network, has achieved impressive sales results. Furthermore, OS's products present a viable option for adult smokers exploring safer alternatives, which could potentially reduce the smoking prevalence in Germany.

The launch of OS Vape represents a landmark progression for the brand in the realm of disposable vapes. As Europe's front-running shisha brand, OS is turbocharging its offerings by integrating the FEELM Max the globe's leading ceramic coil disposable solution. This innovative technology allows consumers to enjoy an economically advantageous option, by offering over 800 puffs with 2mL e-liquid in adherence with TPD standards.

The 30% increase in puff count has garnered empirical validation. Inter Scientific, one of the UK's most esteemed independent testing institutes, recently corroborated that the FEELM Max solution can comfortably deliver between 880-920 puffs, enabling OS Vape products, to easily exceed 800 and even approach 900. This assurance allows OS Vape's consumers to confidently enjoy the longer puffs, redefining pre-existing market perceptions.

Distinguishing itself further, OS Vape's cotton-free design heightens atomization efficiency, leading to improve the utilization of the 2mL e-liquid capacity. Beyond enhanced puff longevity, its unwavering power management system assures a staggering 95% vapor consistency, solidifying a gratifying vaping journey. A cherry on top, its ergonomic design encompasses a transparent e-liquid tank, helping to alleviate consumer anxieties.

OS

OS Tobacco launched its shisha business in 2017 and quickly became the number one of Germany's top-selling shisha brand, with unique and outstanding flavors like African Queen and Bonnie 'n Clyde. Renowned as Germany's most iconic and innovative shisha tobacco brand, OS Tobacco now introduced the new OS VAPES as its first venture into the vaping industry.

FEELM

As a flagship tech brand under SMOORE, FEELM is the world's leading provider of closed vape system solutions. Harnessing the power of Ceramic Coil Heating Technology and authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology, FEELM merges innovation and electronics to deliver the ultimate sensation and a premium vaping experience.

