Yesterday truvami GmbH (in incorporation), based in Zürich, Switzerland, launched its highly flexible end-to-end tracking solution for multi-purpose use, primarily for B2B business applications. The tiny-sized trackers, that work seamlessly indoor and outdoor, integrate best-in-class technologies from the IoT, wireless communications and cloud networking domains.

truvami started as a joint project between Swisscom Broadcast AG, Berne (CH), and electronics engineering company Miromico AG, Zurich (CH), to develop a tracking solution that integrates a unique design with very small form-factor that can geolocate assets, workers and animals both inside buildings and in outdoor environments. The solution leverages the LoRaWAN wireless network operated by Swisscom Broadcast, a hosted cloud application for dashboarding, device-management and configuration as well as the cutting-edge design of all electronics at smallest PCB footprint provided by Miromico.

"Each of our trackers have unique features that are required by many customers for their use cases. One of these features is the unique small form-factor which is key for certain applications", says Chiara Koopmans, Managing Director of truvami. ''When trackers have to be attached to assets, like boxes, crates and pallets as used in transport-logistics, the usual GPS-trackers are too large to be attached to such assets. In addition, our truvami tag S tracker has rechargeable batteries, which will last long and can easily be recharged."

Swisscom Broadcast AG is providing solutions to its customers that leverage networking and software applications available within the Swisscom Group. One of these assets is the Swisscom LPN (Low Power Network), which is based on LoRaWAN wireless protocol, and provides high international coverage through roaming with other LoRaWAN network operators in the world. Chiara Koopmans, Managing Director of truvami explains: "The truvami trackers can also be used by companies that prefer to deploy a private LoRaWAN network.''

truvami was launched at the largest LoRaWAN event in the world, i.e. The Things Conference in Amsterdam, where Managing Director Chiara Koopmans delivered a keynote speech.

About truvami:

truvami is an IoT startup specialized in flexible end-to-end tracking solutions, based in Zürich, Switzerland. The company's mission is to support enterprises in safeguarding their workforce and valuable assets through cutting-edge tracking technologies at smallest size. truvami offers a portfolio of different trackers that are designed to serve different use-cases in vertical markets like transport, logistics, industrial, construction, fleet- and cattle-tracking. The innovative multi-protocol approach combined with a dedicated geolocation engine allows seamless in- and outdoor tracking. Together with truvami's cloud software platform, customers can easily integrate the solution into their existing IT landscape. www.truvami.com

About Swisscom Broadcast:

Swisscom Broadcast has decades of experience in information and communication solutions. The company builds, operates and maintains customised radio networks for the radio industry, police, emergency services and electricity companies. The 450 transmitter sites are available for shared use by third parties. Swisscom Broadcast further supports its customers with telecommunications, IT, streaming media, content delivery and event management services. The solutions in the safety and security environment range from video surveillance, drone detection and operations to early flood detection and people density prediction. Around 270 employees work for Swisscom Broadcast. The company is part of the Swisscom Group. www.swisscom.ch/broadcast

About Miromico:

Miromico is a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It offers a wide range of IoT modules, wireless communication devices, sensors, and complete IoT solutions tailored to various industries. Miromico is known for its reliability and quality, adhering to industry standards and rigorous testing to ensure top-notch performance and security. It has a strong presence in the global IoT markets, with successful deployments in areas like asset tracking, smart cities, industrial automation, agriculture, and healthcare. www.miromico.ch

