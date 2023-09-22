Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TLIFE Coin (TLIFE) on September 23, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TLIFE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on September 23, 2023.

Introducing TLIFE Coin

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of TLIFE Coin (TLIFE), a dynamic cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain, offering secure, fast, and cost-effective transactions while serving as a versatile financial tool with a total supply of 21 million tokens, fostering an engaging ecosystem for staking, trading, and NFT transactions.

At the core of TLIFE Coin's mission is the commitment to providing a seamless and intuitive user experience. Drawing parallels to the transformative impact of Web 2.0 on the internet, TLIFE Coin envisions a similar paradigm shift in the adoption of blockchain technology. Positioned on the Binance Smart Chain, it offers a revolutionary range of decentralized applications (DApps) designed to engage users and drive mass adoption. TLIFE Coin aims to serve as an asset exchange platform, seamlessly integrating modern banking partnerships into a digital ecosystem to unlock a world of financial freedom for its users.

The adoption of blockchain technology transcends mere trends; it represents a fundamental shift towards a future where financial management, both personal and institutional, becomes more accessible, efficient, and transparent. TLIFE Coin recognizes this shift and focuses on two key applications of blockchain: cryptocurrencies and tokens. These instruments bring efficiency, speed, and freedom to various forms of transactions, especially in international trade. TLIFE Coin capitalizes on this trend and aims to overcome the limitations of the traditional financial system, ushering in an era of trust, integrity, transparency, efficiency, and speed.

TLIFE Coin's vision extends beyond just being a cryptocurrency; it aspires to become an international currency developed and promoted by an emerging nation. This bold ambition seeks to create a decentralized, egalitarian, inclusive, and transparent global economy. In a world where blockchain technology has disrupted industries across the board, TLIFE Coin stands as a symbol of innovation and progress, offering a compelling vision for the future of finance.

About TLIFE Token

Based on BEP20, TLIFE has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000). The token distribution includes 10% for Staking, 10% for the Team, 10% for Marketing & Development, 60% for Staking Rewards, and 10% for the Treasury. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 23, 2023. Investors who are interested in TLIFE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

