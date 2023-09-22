BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces the 2023 Learning in Practice Awards Finalists

Learning executives gather for annual celebration recognizing excellence in design and delivery of employee development programs

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Learning in Practice Awards program. The Learning in Practice program is now in its 20th year of recognizing learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.





2023 Learning In Practice

2023 Learning In Practice





The Learning in Practice Awards are presented annually to practitioners and providers in recognition of excellence in learning and employee development. Gold, silver and bronze honors are awarded in two broad classes. Practitioner awards recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Provider awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.

This year's Learning in Practice awards ceremony will be held in person on Monday, Oct. 16, during the first evening of the 2023 CLO Symposium in San Diego. Rankings will be announced at that time.

The CLO Symposium is the No. 1 conference in L&D and will feature keynotes from industry thought leaders, a panel discussion, FASTtalks, networking opportunities and much more as it makes its in-person return.

"All of us at CLO are ecstatic to celebrate the triumphs and successes of our incredible applicants and awardees together at this year's ceremony," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief of CLO and BetterWork Media Group. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to share our awardees' stories amongst our learning and development community."

The unranked Learning in Practice Awards finalists are listed below in alphabetical order:

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1:

Heidi Baschnagel, Sr. Director, Learning & Talent Development, Interos

James Craig, Learning Solutions Manager, Shell

Wayne DeMarco, Corporate Vice President Learning & Development, New York Life Insurance

Frank Kelley, Vice President, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)

Eric Kenar, Manager Technician Environment and Service Technical College, General Motors

Robert Willis, Pharmacist and Residency Director, Albertsons Companies

Holly Wishnow, Executive Director, BNY Mellon

Division 2:

Kristin Brookins Costello, Chief People Officer, Blanchard

Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth

Amanda Fullbright, Senior Vice President, Learning and Performance Development, Blue Sprig Pediatrics

Rachapol Lamee, Senior Manager, CV Learning and Development, E. & J. Gallo Winery

Ben Spackensen, Senior Instructional Designer, Appen

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

Anglo American

General Motors

Siemens

Tractor Supply Company

Division 2:

AlixPartners

Sidley Austin LLP

Veeam

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, HR Distribution Academy & Services Lead, MetLife

Alicia Sanchez, Director, Research and Innovation Center, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)

Division 2:

Mike Blanchette, Vice President, Global Sales Acceleration, Veeam

Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth

Sam Moat, Learning and Capability Solutions Lead, AlixPartners

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Kristin Harrington, Senior Director - Brand Talent, Marriott International

John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, HR Distribution Academy & Services Lead, MetLife

Daniela Proust, SVP, Head of Global Learning and Growth, Siemens

Francis Tan, Vice President of Learning and Talent Development, MGM

Division 2:

Russell Fitzpatrick, Chief Learning Officer, The Vertex Companies, LLC

Rachapol Lamee, Senior Manager, CV Learning and Development, E. & J. Gallo Winery

Brian O'Neill, Leadership Development Advisor, AMH

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

Elena Dale, Director of Career Growth & Deployment, Marriott International

Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Michelle Kay, Vice President, Learning, Albertsons Companies Inc.

Division 2:

Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth

Sarah Stockton, VP, Talent & Learning, HealthEdge

Jamie Tripp, Global Program Manager, Veeam

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

Karen Butcher, Head of Global Sales L&D Transformation Office, Dell Technologies

Ismail Hafidz Hashim, Senior Manager, Global Learning and Development, PETROLIAM Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, HR Distribution Academy & Services Lead, MetLife

Asmawati Sukaimi, Manager, Global Learning and Development, PETROLIAM Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Division 2:

Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

Preethi Anand, Capability Transformation Leader, GBO, Diageo PLC

Niza Adila Hamzah, Manager, Global Learning and Development, PETROLIAM Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

John Souther, Executive Director, Digital Growth & Strategy, Carrier Global Corporation

Marina Theodotou, Center Director, DAU Web Events, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)

Division 2:

Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth

Rachapol Lamee, Senior Manager, CV Learning and Development, E. & J. Gallo Winery

Brigett Potts, Senior Talent Development Manager, Fragomen LLP

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS

University of Phoenix

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING

Bluepoint Leadership

Entelechy

SweetRush

TELUS International

TrainingPros

Vertex Professional Services

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE

GP Strategies

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT

Cognizant Digital Learning

Harbinger Group

Melbourne Business School

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING

Enable Education

Ingenuiti

Melbourne Business School

NovoEd

Syneos Health Learning Solutions

Vertex Professional Services

WorkRamp

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

IMD International Institute for Management Development

INSEAD

NovoEd

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP

Entelechy

ETU

getAbstract

GP Strategies

Innovative Learning Group

Vertex Professional Services

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

Cornerstone

Sidekick Training

SweetRush

###

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

Contact Information

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson

Contract Marketing & Events

taylar@betterworkmedia.com

SOURCE: Chief Learning Officer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786142/chief-learning-officer-announces-the-2023-learning-in-practice-awards-finalists