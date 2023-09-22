BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces the 2023 Learning in Practice Awards Finalists

Learning executives gather for annual celebration recognizing excellence in design and delivery of employee development programs
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Learning in Practice Awards program. The Learning in Practice program is now in its 20th year of recognizing learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.
2023 Learning In Practice
The Learning in Practice Awards are presented annually to practitioners and providers in recognition of excellence in learning and employee development. Gold, silver and bronze honors are awarded in two broad classes. Practitioner awards recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Provider awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.
This year's Learning in Practice awards ceremony will be held in person on Monday, Oct. 16, during the first evening of the 2023 CLO Symposium in San Diego. Rankings will be announced at that time.
The CLO Symposium is the No. 1 conference in L&D and will feature keynotes from industry thought leaders, a panel discussion, FASTtalks, networking opportunities and much more as it makes its in-person return.
"All of us at CLO are ecstatic to celebrate the triumphs and successes of our incredible applicants and awardees together at this year's ceremony," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief of CLO and BetterWork Media Group. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to share our awardees' stories amongst our learning and development community."
The unranked Learning in Practice Awards finalists are listed below in alphabetical order:
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Division 1:
- Heidi Baschnagel, Sr. Director, Learning & Talent Development, Interos
- James Craig, Learning Solutions Manager, Shell
- Wayne DeMarco, Corporate Vice President Learning & Development, New York Life Insurance
- Frank Kelley, Vice President, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)
- Eric Kenar, Manager Technician Environment and Service Technical College, General Motors
- Robert Willis, Pharmacist and Residency Director, Albertsons Companies
- Holly Wishnow, Executive Director, BNY Mellon
Division 2:
- Kristin Brookins Costello, Chief People Officer, Blanchard
- Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth
- Amanda Fullbright, Senior Vice President, Learning and Performance Development, Blue Sprig Pediatrics
- Rachapol Lamee, Senior Manager, CV Learning and Development, E. & J. Gallo Winery
- Ben Spackensen, Senior Instructional Designer, Appen
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Division 1:
- Anglo American
- General Motors
- Siemens
- Tractor Supply Company
Division 2:
- AlixPartners
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Veeam
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Division 1:
- Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, HR Distribution Academy & Services Lead, MetLife
- Alicia Sanchez, Director, Research and Innovation Center, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)
Division 2:
- Mike Blanchette, Vice President, Global Sales Acceleration, Veeam
- Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth
- Sam Moat, Learning and Capability Solutions Lead, AlixPartners
THE STRATEGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Kristin Harrington, Senior Director - Brand Talent, Marriott International
- John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, HR Distribution Academy & Services Lead, MetLife
- Daniela Proust, SVP, Head of Global Learning and Growth, Siemens
- Francis Tan, Vice President of Learning and Talent Development, MGM
Division 2:
- Russell Fitzpatrick, Chief Learning Officer, The Vertex Companies, LLC
- Rachapol Lamee, Senior Manager, CV Learning and Development, E. & J. Gallo Winery
- Brian O'Neill, Leadership Development Advisor, AMH
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
Division 1:
- Elena Dale, Director of Career Growth & Deployment, Marriott International
- Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Michelle Kay, Vice President, Learning, Albertsons Companies Inc.
Division 2:
- Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth
- Sarah Stockton, VP, Talent & Learning, HealthEdge
- Jamie Tripp, Global Program Manager, Veeam
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Karen Butcher, Head of Global Sales L&D Transformation Office, Dell Technologies
- Ismail Hafidz Hashim, Senior Manager, Global Learning and Development, PETROLIAM Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, HR Distribution Academy & Services Lead, MetLife
- Asmawati Sukaimi, Manager, Global Learning and Development, PETROLIAM Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
Division 2:
- Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Division 1:
- Preethi Anand, Capability Transformation Leader, GBO, Diageo PLC
- Niza Adila Hamzah, Manager, Global Learning and Development, PETROLIAM Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- John Souther, Executive Director, Digital Growth & Strategy, Carrier Global Corporation
- Marina Theodotou, Center Director, DAU Web Events, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)
Division 2:
- Jay Fortuna, VP Learning & Organizational Development, GoHealth
- Rachapol Lamee, Senior Manager, CV Learning and Development, E. & J. Gallo Winery
- Brigett Potts, Senior Talent Development Manager, Fragomen LLP
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS
- University of Phoenix
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING
- Bluepoint Leadership
- Entelechy
- SweetRush
- TELUS International
- TrainingPros
- Vertex Professional Services
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE
- GP Strategies
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT
- Cognizant Digital Learning
- Harbinger Group
- Melbourne Business School
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING
- Enable Education
- Ingenuiti
- Melbourne Business School
- NovoEd
- Syneos Health Learning Solutions
- Vertex Professional Services
- WorkRamp
EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
- IMD International Institute for Management Development
- INSEAD
- NovoEd
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP
- Entelechy
- ETU
- getAbstract
- GP Strategies
- Innovative Learning Group
- Vertex Professional Services
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION
- Cornerstone
- Sidekick Training
- SweetRush
About Chief Learning Officer
Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.
