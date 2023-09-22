ParkerVision, Inc.: Oral Arguments in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm Scheduled for November 6, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") has scheduled November 6, 2023 for oral arguments in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm (Case No. 2022-1755). ParkerVision (the "Company") filed its notice of appeal in April 2022 following a summary judgment ruling by the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida (Orlando Division) in the Company's patent infringement case against Qualcomm (Case No. 6:14-cv-00687).

ParkerVision's appeal is centered around (i) whether the district court erred in precluding the Company from asserting infringement of receiver patent claims based on a prior patent infringement case against Qualcomm, (ii) whether the district court erred in precluding the Company from offering arguments defending the validity of its 940 patent claims based on decisions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board with respect to these patent claims, and (iii) whether the district court abused its discretion in striking certain expert testimony based on the expert's decision to rely on evidence produced by Qualcomm rather than less reliable, self-generated simulations.

ParkerVision's appeal requests that the CAFC reverse the district court's judgment and reverse or vacate underlying district court orders on summary judgment, collateral estoppel and Daubert, and remand the case back to district court for trial.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "We have long-awaited this date from the CAFC and are eager to defend our appellate arguments to the CAFC panel."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops and licenses cutting-edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com. (PRKR-I)

