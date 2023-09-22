Indian researchers have assessed seven of NTPC's solar plants in various climate zones. They used a fuzzy multi-criteria decision-making method to evaluate economic, technical, environmental, and connectivity issues.From pv magazine India Solar energy plants typically underperform due to a range of factors, such as the selection of the wrong location or wrong technology, the environment, pollution, extreme weather, and dirt. Researchers at IIT Mandi evaluated seven NTPC solar PV plants in India with the goal of determining the best-performing solar PV plant in terms of cost, environment, technicality, ...

