Freitag, 22.09.2023
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
WKN: A0MYC8 | ISIN: US9285634021 | Ticker-Symbol: BZF1
Tradegate
22.09.23
12:06 Uhr
152,80 Euro
-0,20
-0,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2023 | 14:02
ExitCertified LLC: ExitCertified Receives VMware 2023 Learning Partner of the Year Award for the Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / ExitCertified today announced it received the 2023 VMware Learning Partner of the Year Award for the Americas region. This award recognizes top-performing VMware Learning partners for their achievements in enabling customers with the skills needed to successfully implement a multi-cloud strategy.

"We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with VMware and its focus on customer success," said Mark McCreath, President, ExitCertified. "It's been a joy to work with this cloud pioneer, which after 20 years remains a leader among virtual technologies for consistently delivering new products and features."

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the IT skills shortage is a pressing issue, leaving organizations struggling to keep pace with technological advancements. Investing in training and certifications is not just a stopgap but a strategic move that equips organizations with specialized expertise; this is especially crucial as businesses accelerate their journey to the cloud, a shift that demands new skills and capabilities," said Saam Nikravi, WW Head of Partners, Learning Services, VMware. "The VMware Learning Partner of the Year award recognizes ExitCertified at the forefront of helping VMware customers and partners in the Americas region to close the skills gap, training and certifying on VMware technologies, and accelerating their journey to the cloud and value realization."

Get started with VMware training at ExitCertified.

About ExitCertified

ExitCertified is a leading IT training provider whose award-winning instructors use engaging and interactive methods to ensure knowledge retention. The company's unparalleled virtual learning platform simulates an in-person experience like no other product can. ExitCertified maintains an industry-best 97% satisfaction rating thanks to its comprehensive customer care. Visit www.exitcertified.com.

Contact Information:

Matthew George
pr@exitcertified.com

SOURCE: ExitCertified

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786425/exitcertified-receives-vmware-2023-learning-partner-of-the-year-award-for-the-americas

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
