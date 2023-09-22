In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, explains that the climatology of Africa leads to very different seasonal generation patterns from what European solar producers experience. Data analysed by Solcast, via the Solcast API, shows this seasonal variance from summer to winter in 2023.North Africa's dry deserts and hot summers lead to excess solar potential that offers significant power opportunities for development with appropriate investment. However, despite the proximity to Europe across the Mediterranean, the climatology of Africa leads to very different seasonal ...

