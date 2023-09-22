Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Rolling Optics Holding AB (481/23)

With effect from September 25, 2023, the subscription rights in Rolling Optics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 03, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: RO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020850154 Order book ID: 305431 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 25, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Rolling Optics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: RO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020850162 Order book ID: 305432 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB