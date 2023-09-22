Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023

WKN: A2H6XF | ISIN: SE0010520155 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LN
Frankfurt
22.09.23
11:08 Uhr
0,063 Euro
+0,000
+0,32 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2023 | 14:46
126 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Rolling Optics Holding AB (481/23)

With effect from September 25, 2023, the subscription rights in Rolling Optics
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including October 03, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   RO TR                  
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020850154              
Order book ID:  305431                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from September 25, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Rolling
Optics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   RO BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020850162              
Order book ID:  305432                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
