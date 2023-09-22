Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc. Acquires Krum Insurance and Financial Services, LLC

Expanded expertise, enhanced resources, and strengthened stability are key highlights of the strategic move.

YARDLEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc., a leading financial services and employee benefits company, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Krum Insurance and Financial Services, LLC.

"This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in our company's history. We are confident that our expanded capabilities and the collective talent of our Team will enable us to better serve our clients and drive innovation in the financial services industry," says Scott Edelman, President of Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc. "This strategic move will bring about numerous benefits for valued clients."

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Expanded Expertise: Comprehensive financial advice and solutions across a wider spectrum of services, including investment management, employee benefits management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.

Enhanced Resources: Increased resources and technology capabilities, ensure continuous delivery of cutting-edge strategies and services, empowering clients to achieve their unique personal and business goals.

Strengthened Stability: Edelman Wealth Management Team's commitment to core values of integrity, transparency, and client-centricity further solidifies the Group's position as a trusted partner in clients' financial journeys.

About Edelman Wealth Management Group Inc. Edelman Wealth Management Group is an exclusive Wealth and Benefits Management firm that has delivered on its promise of uncomplicated advice and unparalleled service for over 27 years. They invest in relationships and consider each client as family.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

For media inquiries or more information about the acquisition, please contact Scott D. Edelman at scott@ewmginc.com or 215-579-5601.

Edelman Wealth Management Group Inc., 1790 Yardley Langhorne Road, Suite 202, Yardley, PA 19067. www.edelmanwealthmanagement.com

