CXApp Inc. to Present at AI Tech Conference: Shaping the Future of Work with Artificial Intelligence

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / CXApp Inc (Nasdaq:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences announced that it has been invited to present at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., hosted by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp will present at 230PM ET on Tuesday September 26th. To watch the live presentation, please register here.

The continuous evolution of AI is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. The 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, we will dive deep into companies who are leveraging AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI.

Mr. Sheikh said, "The CXAI SaaS platform is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation of the physical workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

AI is core to the transformation of the workforce and the workplace. AI powered tools radically transform the overall workplace experience by fundamentally automating all tasks to create new levels of productivity and efficiency.

CXApp is a "category-maker" company that has developed the most engaging application for the hybrid workplace market used by leading enterprises globally.

We have led the industry with our mobile-first, cloud-first solutions and we are excited to share the progress of our journey to shape the future of work using our state-of-the-art AI-first full-stack platform at the conference next week."

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase,

or a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

About CXApp Inc

CXApp Inc, is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI). CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786608/cxapp-inc-nasdaqcxai-to-present-at-ai-tech-conference-shaping-the-future-of-work-with-artificial-intelligence-ai