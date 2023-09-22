Owings Mills, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Mackenzie Limited is pleased to announce that in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, we are introducing the Harry Potter Cookie Collection and the Hogwarts Express Gingerbread Train. Inspired by the Wizarding World, these exclusive edible creations are sure to enchant aspiring witches and wizards of all ages.





The exclusive Harry Potter collection of hand-decorated vanilla sugar cookies features a star-studded line-up of beloved characters from the Harry Potter film series. This collection of eight royal icing cookies is delightfully packaged in a Harry Potter themed gift box.

Also new is the whimsical gingerbread cookie version of the iconic Hogwarts Express, the magnificent train that takes Harry Potter and his friends to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This hand-iced and decorated three-car cookie train allows fans to celebrate the fascinating world of Harry Potter in a delicious way.





"Our Harry Potter cookies and Hogwarts Express gingerbread train make great gifts for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike, and are the perfect way to enjoy the Wizarding World and celebrate back to school, Halloween, or just for fun," said Mackenzie Limited President, Laura McManus.

Mackenzie's Harry Potter collection items are available online for nationwide shipping at https://www.mackenzieltd.com/hogwarts-express-gingerbread-train and https://www.mackenzieltd.com/harry-potter-cookie-collection. These magical treats are sure to cast a spell of delicious enjoyment.

About Mackenzie Limited

Mackenzie is proud to be part of the Chesapeake Fine Food Group (CFFG), a privately held, female-owned company, focusing on premium quality, direct-to-consumer prepared gourmet foods. Established in 1988, the CFFG family of brands includes Mackenzie Limited, Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes & More, and Impromptu Gourmet. Shop www.mackenzieltd.com.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3/4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class- licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs, inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

