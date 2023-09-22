San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California. Ross Dove, CEO, will be hosting the presentation at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4.

Interested parties can register to watch the presentation here.

About Heritage Global Inc. ("HG")

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, charged-off account receivable portfolios, through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

