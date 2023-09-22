Researchers from the Netherlands have assessed the potential integration of heat pumps, electric vehicles, and PV systems into distribution grids. They have discovered that suburban grids could face a higher risk of overload. By using actual data from Dutch distribution grid operators, they believe their methodology could be applied to study energy systems in other nations.The Netherlands currently faces serious grid capacity issues, as more and more renewable energy projects, especially solar, are going online. Dutch grid operators and power generation asset owners are now taking a range of actions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...