With world-class entertainment at its core, the brand goes for gold in its first UK integrated campaign

BetMGM, the newly launched UK iGaming and online sports betting brand from MGM Resorts International, today unveiled its first advertising campaign, featuring stand-up comedian, actor and certified gold standard Hollywood icon, Chris Rock.

Having recently launched the brand, the fully integrated campaign reflects how BetMGM provides the best Las Vegas has to offer, bringing entertainment to the UK betting industry and introducing a new golden era in sports and online casino.

The campaign showcases globally recognised multi-award-winning entertainer, Chris Rock, travelling in a gold speedboat from the Bellagio Fountains to the Thames. The campaign aims to drive awareness of the brand and its 'golden' offers and products, with Chris Rock sharing details on price boosts, enhanced bonuses and the industry leading free to play £2m prize for predicting six correct Premier League scores "Golden Goals" as well as exclusive BetMGM content and one of the largest jackpots in the UK; currently totalling £15.4m.

In addition to the hero campaign, which has been developed in collaboration with London-based creative agency Recipe; they have produced a responsible gambling advert, dedicated to ensuring consumers keep their play safe.

Sam Behar, UK Director BetMGM, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch BetMGM in the UK and give customers something new. This campaign leverages the heritage of MGM Resorts' best-in-class Las Vegas entertainment to deliver a unique proposition to the UK market. Alongside standout promotions and our A-list ambassador Chris Rock, this campaign clearly demonstrates BetMGM's commitment to bringing a fresh and entertaining approach to the market. It's showtime!"

Dan Jacobs, Chief Creative Officer at Recipe, said: "It's been a real privilege to support in the launch of BetMGM in the UK. From minute one, the ambition from everyone was to stand out in the market. Chris Rock, in a gold boat, with a lion, in the Fountains of Bellagio does exactly that!"

UK consumers can enjoy this campaign across live sport, TV, out of home, digital, radio and social.

Media planning and buying was handled by Tomorrow Advertising and The Media Network.

Link to the hero ad here.

About BetMGM UK:

BetMGM UK, is a new sports betting and online casino proposition bringing a new golden era to the UK iGaming space. Offering industry-leading odds, world-class exclusive content, enhanced offers and supersized jackpots never before seen in the UK. Learn more at BetMGM.co.uk.

BetMGM UK is operated by LeoVegas Group, a subsidiary of the global gaming and entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

About Recipe www.reci.pe

Recipe is NOT NORMAL. Sorry to shout, but it's kind of a big thing for us. Recipe didn't start in the normal way, we don't work in the normal way and won't make normal work, because it never works as well as you'd hope.

Recipe is a top 4 UK independent agency whose clients include Coca-Cola, P&G, Kingsmill, Audible, Amazon Music, AutoTrader, Whyte Mackay, New York Bakery Co., Sky and Channel 4.

So if you want to stand out, never stand for normal. Get in touch at rea@reci.pe

BetMGM UK Contact:

Press@betmgm.co.uk