Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Refinancing of existing senior facilities agreement Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 22 September 2023 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 22 September 2023 Travelex announces the completion of the refinancing of its existing senior facilities agreement Further to the announcement published by Travelex on 12 September 2023 via the Regulatory News Service regarding the proposed refinancing of its existing senior facilities agreement (the "Existing SFA") (the "Refinancing"), Travelex is pleased to announce the completion of the Refinancing by its entry into a new senior facility agreement (the "New SFA"). Under the New SFA, Travelex has raised £90 million which is to be used to repay and cancel in full all amounts outstanding under the Existing SFA and for other general corporate purposes. Certain funds which have been raised under the New SFA may also be utilised for a buyback of the new money notes issued by the Company and the ordinary shares of Travelex International Limited which are stapled to such new money notes and Travelex will be making further announcements regarding the process for such buybacks shortly. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



