KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / After experiencing rapid growth and significant transformation in the cryptocurrency industry in 2022, SCF Financial Public Chain successfully held a grand-scale launch conference on September 21, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event attracted over 2,000 attendees who collectively witnessed a pivotal moment in the industry.

SCF Financial Public Chain is a global blockchain ecosystem dedicated to providing users with efficient, secure, and open financial services, and it has established an outstanding reputation in global financial markets. This launch conference marks a significant milestone for SCF Financial Public Chain, laying a solid foundation for its future development.

Mr. William Thompson, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the Board of Directors of SCF Financial Public Chain, delivered a keynote speech at the event. He pointed out that regulatory efforts have had a positive impact on the cryptocurrency industry by alleviating investors' concerns about digital assets and ensuring the rights of investors and the healthy growth of the industry.

Mr. William Thompson further stated that the future of SCF Financial Public Chain looks very promising. With a $5 billion investment from new capital in the Middle East and a formal rebranding through mergers and acquisitions as Standard Cross Finance (SCF Financial Public Chain), we have gained robust financial support, allowing us to proactively expand partnerships and achieve strategic goals.

The infusion of new capital will accelerate SCF Financial Public Chain's market expansion, drive product innovation and technological research and development, and solidify its competitive position in the financial industry. This strategic move not only provides ample capital support to SCF Financial Public Chain but also presents more opportunities for market operations, making it an essential part of the global financial ecosystem to meet the global demand for efficient financial services.

Through continuous efforts, SCF Financial Public Chain has achieved remarkable success. Its efficient blockchain technology and smart contract platform have been widely adopted in the financial industry, offering faster and more convenient transaction methods. Additionally, SCF Financial Public Chain actively builds user and developer communities, providing a solid foundation for the continuous development of its ecosystem.

SCF Financial Public Chain will continue to actively participate in market operations and gradually enhance its brand influence. By hosting global launch conferences, it will further promote greater understanding of the SCF Financial Public Chain ecosystem among users and partners. SCF Financial Public Chain will continue to contribute to the development of the global financial ecosystem and lead the financial industry towards a more open, efficient, and inclusive future.

