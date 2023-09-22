Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences' Partner Veterans Service Team Increases Existing Purchase Order by 10X for Bottles of UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray, Effective Immediately

PBIO Acknowledges Rapidly Emerging Demand Potential for UltraShear Nanoemulsions for Transformation of Diverse Major Markets, with Recently Announced Readiness and Scaling Plans

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services to the global nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food/beverage, biotherapeutics, and other industries, and the Veterans Service Team ("VST") (www.vst.org), a self-funded, 501(c)3 non-profit company dedicated to the support and wellness of active duty and former members of all branches of the US Military and US Coast Guard, today announced that VST has increased its existing purchase order with PBIO by 10-fold (from 500 to 5,000 bottles), effective immediately.

PBIO's Ultra Shear TechnologyTM (UltraShearTM or USTTM) platform allows oil-soluble active molecules like CBD to be prepared into nanoemulsions of vanishingly tiny oil droplets in water that ensure rapid absorption and unparalleled bioavailability of the CBD (or other active ingredients) into the water-based biochemistry of human bodies. The PBIO-VST partnership offers VST membership exclusive access to custom-designed, hemp-derived, UltraShear-processed nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water ("Nano-CBD"), providing unparalleled speed of action and reliable dosage delivery. VST is initially launching their uniquely differentiated UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray, with plans for its sister product, UltraShear Nano-CBD Oral Spray, to quickly follow.

In a June 2023 press release announcing the new, five-year partnership between VST and PBIO, Mr. Howard Zall, COO of VST, explained that a leading-quality CBD product with world class speed and completeness of dose delivery and effectiveness had been the most important new offering that VST was targeting in 2023, to help address and manage a diversity of critical needs for their members. Mr. Zall stated they had determined that PBIO's UltraShear Technology was the world's leading platform for developing highly effective nanoemulsions of CBD in either a topical or oral spray. They were (and are) excited to partner with PBIO, to soon introduce to their membership the first product to emerge from this collaboration: a revolutionary, all-natural, preservative-free, highly potent, UltraShear nanoemulsified CBD topical spray.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales, commented: "Yesterday we announced the successful expansion of internal capabilities to ensure the fulfillment of existing orders, starting in early October. Today we are announcing a 10-fold increase in the number of bottles of one of these existing orders. Although this request is a significant increase, it is important to note that our VST partner has advised us that this may be the "tip of the iceberg", and that PBIO needs to be ready to respond to such large orders in the near future, both often and quickly."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, concluded: "As stated in our June announcement, VST believes their membership will exceed two million of the nearly 18 million active-duty personnel and veterans within five years. PBIO and VST estimate that PBIO's revenue from this relationship will significantly grow year-over-year, from initial annual revenue of about $1.5M to as much as $15M in the fifth year of the agreement. These projections are for Nano-CBD products sales only (both topical and oral), which the companies believe will be generated from sales of up to 50,000 spray bottles in Year 1 to approximately 500,000 spray bottles in Year 5. PBIO investors and VST members can expect to hear much more about additional UltraShear processed products developed and offered through VST in the months ahead."

About Veterans Service Team (VST)

The VST mission is to serve the roughly 18 million current members and veterans of the US Armed Services and Coast Guard with education, support services, and a potent collection of diverse, carefully selected health and wellness products. VST is in the early stages of building membership, through which they expect to increase VST to over 2 million members in the next five years. VST's founder, Captain George Ackerson, is an exceptional individual with a strong, diverse background. As a seasoned business professional and former Military Officer, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. Notably, Captain Ackerson served in Vietnam as a Special Ops Scout Helicopter Pilot, demonstrating his bravery and commitment to service. Captain Ackerson's passion lies in supporting fellow veterans by leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise. With a deep understanding of health and wellness, he strives to make a meaningful impact and empower others through innovative approaches.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

