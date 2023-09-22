67% of larger hospitality operators are unhappy with their current tech stack: insights unveiled in new research report from Vita Mojo

New research from Vita Mojo and KAM reveals the shortcomings of modern restaurant tech, with over half of operators reporting inefficiencies are stopping them achieving business goals.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Mojo, the hospitality tech specialist, has launched a new research report into the impact of technology on the hospitality industry, shining a light on how operators feel about their current tech stack.

Commissioned by Vita Mojo and conducted by specialist hospitality market research agency KAM , the survey asked 81 executives from the leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) and coffee chain brands about their experiences with restaurant technology.

The resulting report - Hospitality Tech 2024: Bridging the efficiency and profitability gap - indicates that certain technologies are holding the industry back.

The survey results show that the hospitality sector is facing a number of challenges:

A disconnect between efficiency and growth

56% of operators say that not having enough time is a significant barrier to achieving their business goals, but only 28% report fixing inefficiencies is a focus area for the business.

44% of operators don't think they have the in-house skills to make the most out of their tech solutions, and 31% believe that too much training is needed to use digital solutions properly.

Two in three businesses are frustrated that they are not making the most of the data they collect through their tech solutions. Nearly 40% find it hard to use data because it's split across siloed platforms.

Just one in four are very satisfied with the support or advice they receive from their providers.

"When tech works well, your restaurant works well," says Vita Mojo's co-founder and CEO, Nick Popovici. "But when it goes wrong - which is often - running a restaurant becomes an uphill struggle. By combining multiple point solutions from a range of different suppliers, the modern Point of Sale (POS) restaurant tech stack used by so many restaurants and chains has become a serious barrier to growth and success."

"The results of this survey prove that the POS-centric model isn't working for restaurants. From wasting time updating menus across multiple systems to spending countless hours updating pricing and site information, there are just too many ways in which restaurant tech isn't making the grade."

Along with insights from the survey results, Vita Mojo's report includes real-life examples of exactly how restaurant brands are managing to overcome these tech challenges and fix inefficiencies, which has allowed them to operate and grow with new confidence.

About Vita Mojo

Vita Mojo transforms chaos into confidence for hospitality operators worldwide. Founded in 2016, Vita Mojo started life as the UK's first cashless, digital-only restaurant, but it soon became clear the entire hospitality industry could benefit from its end-to-end, flexible Order Management System.

Today, Vita Mojo empowers over 130 brands across five countries (including LEON, YO!, tossed and GAIL's Bakery) to streamline order management, improve guest relationships, seamlessly expand across channels, and grow their business.

For more information visit www.vitamojo.com

