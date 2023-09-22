Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs Selected as Finalist in ConnectWise's 2023 PitchIT Accelerator Program

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) - Nodeware, the AI-driven vulnerability management solution by IGI CyberLabs, is excited to announce its selection as a finalist in the 2023 ConnectWise PitchIT Accelerator Program. After a 16-week incubator program and a 'Shark Tank'-like pitch competition, Nodeware was selected as one of three finalists from a cohort of 26 emerging vendors. Nodeware will have the privilege of presenting on stage during the final pitch competition at IT Nation Connect in Orlando, Florida this November.

"We are incredibly honored to have been chosen as one of the final three vendors in this year's PitchIT competition. It's been incredible to see so many remarkable companies with amazing technology for the channel," said Matthew Koenig, VP of Channel Sales for Nodeware. "We look forward to presenting at IT Nation Connect on November 8th and want to congratulate vCIOToolbox and Thread for making it to the final three as well. This final is shaping up to be highly competitive, and we are excited to be a part of it!"

Nodeware is a continuous vulnerability management solution designed for MSPs (managed service providers), providing comprehensive monitoring and identification for on-site, cloud and remote network assets. It empowers MSPs to deliver proactive, layered security, reducing their clients' cyber risks with real-time, actionable insights through a user-friendly dashboard and API. Nodeware is currently available for purchase by MSPs and will be accessible through the ConnectWise marketplace by IT Nation Connect.

"Being chosen by an industry-leading company like ConnectWise is a tremendous honor," said Andrew Hoyen, President of Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs. "Making it to the top three among the original 26 vendors is an incredible achievement! As the Nodeware team continues to grow and drive forward into the MSP market, having an integrated partner like ConnectWise brings a new level of validation and credibility."

The final pitch competition is scheduled for November 8th at 3 PM ET, during which a distinguished panel of judges will determine which of the three finalists will win the grand prize of $70,000 to invest in their business and fuel future growth initiatives.

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an AI driven, in-demand continuous vulnerability management solution that helps businesses reduce their cyber risk-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. Tailored for MSPs, Nodeware features a multitenant dashboard, streamlined deployment (under 30 minutes), and the ability to scan both internal and external IPs. It provides a comprehensive asset inventory and deep scan information with actionable remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov/, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nour Dandan

Digital Marketing Manager

585-485-5785 | ndandan@igius.com

For investment inquiries, contact IR@igius.com.

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786651/nodewarer-by-igi-cyberlabs-selected-as-finalist-in-connectwises-2023-pitchit-accelerator-program