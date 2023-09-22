ACCESSWIRE Explains the Basics of an Embargoed Press Release and Why it's an Effective Strategy

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, continues to emphasize creating exemplary customer experiences.

Part of their approach is focusing on education and providing its customers with the information they need to maximize their message.

For instance, while the overarching goal of a press release is to share news with a company's target audience and the media, there are ways companies can amplify their message even more.

An example is an embargoed press release. With an embargoed press release a company sends a press release to media outlets and requests that the content isn't published prior to a set date and time.

"Embargoed press releases are a great option for companies when they have big announcement," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "The purpose of an embargoed press release is to give journalists time to prepare their story, ask follow-up questions, and get exclusive quotes from executives before the news breaks."

Why would a company consider an embargoed press release? Here are a few reasons:

Gives journalists extra time to add the story to their rotation which increases the likelihood of media coverage.

Prevents leaks of time-sensitive information that can hurt a brand's image.

Creates more time for a company to prepare information once the story breaks.

To learn more about embargoed press releases read ACCESSWIRE's best practices guide

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786446/accesswire-explains-the-basics-of-an-embargoed-press-release-and-why-its-an-effective-strategy