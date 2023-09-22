JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 August 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 August 2023 $ 4.05

JZCP's NAV at 31 August 2023 is $4.05 per share ($4.07 per share at 31 July 2023), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and fx losses of (2) cents offset by net investment gains of 1 cent and income of 1 cent.

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 August 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 254,912

Cash at bank and treasuries 103,733

Other receivables 48

Total Assets 358,693

Liabilities

Senior credit facility - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,521

Other liabilities 1,223

Total liabilities 44,744

Net Asset Value 313,949

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.05

.