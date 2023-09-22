The Home Depot Receives Green Power Leadership Award From the EPA

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / For more than 20 years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America's leading green power users for their commitment to using renewable electricity and advancing the nation's green power market. This year, the EPA presented Home Depot with a Green Power Leadership Award for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market.

"We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for our efforts to help realize a clean energy future. It's essential for our organization to lead the way on green power and show others that it's an affordable, accessible choice that can help reduce the risks of climate change." - Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer at The Home Depot

Green power is electricity generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, including wind, solar, geothermal and biogas. The Home Depot is currently using nearly 409 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough to meet 15% of the organization's overall electricity use. Using green power helps advance the American green power market, which accelerates the development of these resources in the United States.

To enable residential consumers to generate clean energy at home, the company offers a range of home solar, EV charging, and battery systems to its customers. In 2022, the company provided retail access to solar panels for more than 7,000 homes and recorded sales of over 4,000 EV chargers. The Home Depot has also developed solar panel buying guides that educate homeowners on the key components, types of panels and installation options.

