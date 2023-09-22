DJ Venezuela increases its oil production for the second half of 2023, according to the specialized Sembrar el Petróleo

According to official reports from the oil industry and recent OPEC reports, Venezuela has accomplished the plan drawn by the president and oil secretary Pedro Tellechea Ruiz. Tightening relationships with workers and following all procedures are some of the keys for PDVSA goals for 2023 and 2024. The current board of directors of PDVSA, appointed on August 28 of this year by Presidential Decree No. 4,846, is made up of: Pedro Rafael Tellechea Ruiz, president of the board of directors and president, Héctor Andrés Obregón Pérez, Executive Vice President, Luis Enrique Molina Duque, vice president of Exploration and Production, Heifred Joselin Segovia Marrero, Vice President of Finance, Gustavo Adolfo Boadas Díaz, vice president of Refining, Luis Miguel González Núñez, vice president of Gas, Ronny Rafael Romero Rodríguez and vice president of International Affairs Génesis Sabrina Ron Solano, vice president of International Trade and Supply, Juan Carlos Díaz Socorro, vice president of Commerce and National Supply and Leily Beatriz Ferrer Abendaño, vice president of Planning and Engineering. It could be that Tellechea and PDVSA are very close to reaching that goal if the report by the Sembrar el Petróleo website proves to be true, which places production at 900 thousand barrels per day. The good news is, not only do oil production numbers trend higher, but also gas production is reason to be optimistic. It has been reported the gas industry had a 31% increase, compared to 2019 figures, rising to 500 million cubic feet per day in gas complex Proyecto Cardón IV alone. Negotiations with giant gas companies, such as italian ENI and spanish Repsol, have been of utmost importance, considering all the years of conversations that have taken place. The sought after outcome is that their technological capabilities become an important backup for PDVSA and PDVSA Gas operations. Secretary Tellechea said that Venezuela is projected to be in the top ten gas producers in the world. The outlook for the venezuelan oil industry is much more promising than one year ago. Both oil and gas industries have seen dramatic increases, especially with the four main refineries in the country resuming operations. This has boosted fuel production, which for many years has been one critical demand from the population.

