Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.09.2023 | 16:16
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Venezuela increases its oil production for the second half of 2023, according to the specialized Sembrar el Petróleo

DJ Venezuela increases its oil production for the second half of 2023, according to the specialized Sembrar el Petróleo 

Sembrar el Petróleo 
Venezuela increases its oil production for the second half of 2023, according to the specialized Sembrar el Petróleo 
22-Sep-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
According to official reports from the oil industry and recent OPEC reports, Venezuela has accomplished the plan drawn 
by the president and oil secretary Pedro Tellechea Ruiz 
Madrid 
According to official reports from the oil industry and recent OPEC reports, Venezuela has accomplished the plan drawn 
by the president and oil secretary Pedro Tellechea Ruiz. Tightening relationships with workers and following all 
procedures are some of the keys for PDVSA goals for 2023 and 2024. 
The current board of directors of PDVSA, appointed on August 28 of this year by Presidential Decree No. 4,846, is made 
up of: Pedro Rafael Tellechea Ruiz, president of the board of directors and president, Héctor Andrés Obregón Pérez, 
Executive Vice President, Luis Enrique Molina Duque, vice president of Exploration and Production, Heifred Joselin 
Segovia Marrero, Vice President of Finance, Gustavo Adolfo Boadas Díaz, vice president of Refining, Luis Miguel 
González Núñez, vice president of Gas, Ronny Rafael Romero Rodríguez and vice president of International Affairs 
Génesis Sabrina Ron Solano, vice president of International Trade and Supply, Juan Carlos Díaz Socorro, vice president 
of Commerce and National Supply and Leily Beatriz Ferrer Abendaño, vice president of Planning and Engineering. 
It could be that Tellechea and PDVSA are very close to reaching that goal if the report by the Sembrar el Petróleo 
website proves to be true, which places production at 900 thousand barrels per day. 
The good news is, not only do oil production numbers trend higher, but also gas production is reason to be optimistic. 
It has been reported the gas industry had a 31% increase, compared to 2019 figures, rising to 500 million cubic feet 
per day in gas complex Proyecto Cardón IV alone. 
Negotiations with giant gas companies, such as italian ENI and spanish Repsol, have been of utmost importance, 
considering all the years of conversations that have taken place. The sought after outcome is that their technological 
capabilities become an important backup for PDVSA and PDVSA Gas operations. Secretary Tellechea said that Venezuela is 
projected to be in the top ten gas producers in the world. 
The outlook for the venezuelan oil industry is much more promising than one year ago. Both oil and gas industries have 
seen dramatic increases, especially with the four main refineries in the country resuming operations. This has boosted 
fuel production, which for many years has been one critical demand from the population. 
 
Contact Details 
Elaine Bravo 
616375274 
Sembrar el Petróleo 
eb@petroleo.live 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1732831 22-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7de824110abac3e77ed8257a22996d1b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.