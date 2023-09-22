Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Enters the Supply Chain Visibility Space with the Acquisition of ICL

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ICL, a leading provider of solutions for transportation and logistics.

Established by Patrick Donahoe in 1992, ICL is driven by a singular mission: to attain industry recognition as the foremost leader in delivering product visibility and invoice-auditing solutions across the logistics supply chain. The company has proven its success as a valuable partner, helping clients achieve their objectives.

"As we expanded from our core automotive business of supply chain visibility to address the needs of a more diverse range of shippers, we recognized the need to partner with a company with the resources and agility to help ICL move to the next level," stated Patrick Donahoe. "Valsoft's culture and operating model are well matched to our organization and provide the conditions needed to accelerate ICL's growth plans."

ICL offers a wide range of specialized products and services tailored specifically for the logistics industry. For Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) involved in vehicle manufacturing, ICL provides the Vehicle Logistics Management System (VLMS), a cloud-based solution that centralizes and digitizes data from supply chain partners. This comprehensive system streamlines invoice tracking and auditing processes. Additionally, ICL offers Rubicon VLS, serving as a lead logistics provider, leveraging industry expertise and connections to establish a top-tier network for transporting finished vehicles. Auto haulers can benefit from the ePOD App, a mobile application that simplifies communication and reporting between haulers and OEMs, eliminating paper-based processes. For yard managers overseeing vehicle storage and operations, ICL provides YMS Express, which includes software and mobile applications to efficiently manage yard activities. Lastly, the Rail Shipment Visibility Portal (RSVP) is a software solution catering to rail shippers, allowing them to consolidate data from various railways, providing comprehensive visibility and advanced analytics for their shipments.

"We are excited about the addition of ICL to our portfolio of companies. Thanks to their comprehensive product offerings, ICL has established itself as the leader in automotive logistics, yard vehicle management and rail logistics," stated Gustavo Vargas, Operating Partner at Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "The partnership between ICL and Valsoft marks the fusion of innovation and expertise, a partnership that promises to redefine the future of the vehicle logistics industry."

ICL's history is characterized by relentless innovation and commitment to excellence. ICL consistently reinvests in its software, ensuring its agility and adaptability. ICL's global presence expanded with the establishment of subsidiaries in Mexico and India. With its diverse portfolio, ICL maintains its position as a leading force in the transportation and logistics industry.

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Ssin Choi (Senior Legal Counsel). ICL was represented by Fred Whitaker and Ashley Bolduc with Cummins & White, LLP of Newport Beach, California.

For more information on the companies please visit www.iclsystems.com or www.valsoftcorp.com.

