Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is delighted to announce the shortlisted companies for the highly anticipated 2023 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).

The EGAs are now in their 10th year of recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in governance within Canadian organizations across various sectors.

This year's shortlisted companies represent a diverse range of industries, demonstrating a commitment to excellence in governance practices.

GPC's EGA award judges are proud to present the shortlisted companies/individuals in each category:

Board/Director Effectiveness



TMX Group Limited

Edmonton Airport

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

Federated Cooperatives Limited

Vancouver Foundation



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

BoardShift Program, CivicAction Leadership Foundation



Vancouver Airport Authority



Hydro One

Stakeholder Engagement



TMX Group Limited

Alberta Municipalities

Barrick Gold Corporation



ESG/Sustainability/Purpose



British Columbia Automobile Association

Vancouver Airport Authority

TD Bank Group



Organizational Governance



Association of Alberta Municipalities

Ontario Securities Commission

The Fertility Partners Inc.

HSBC Bank Canada

GPC congratulates all the shortlisted companies for their exceptional dedication to governance excellence who serve as role models for the Canadian business community, inspiring others to elevate their governance standards.

We also acknowledge the dedication and effort invested in the EGA nomination process and commend those organizations that have stepped forward to be recognized for their commitment to good governance.

GPC would like to thank the following shortlisting judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review all of the submissions:

Jodi Butts, Partner, WATSON Inc. Leanne Hull, Associate General Counsel and Director of Employment, Pension and Compensation Law, Legal & Regulatory Compliance, BMO Financial Group Wendy King, Senior Vice President, Risk, ESG, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Capstone Mining Corp. Jamie Patterson, Associate Corporate Counsel, SaskTel Coro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc. Terri Uhrich, Vice President, Legal & General Counsel, Foran Mining Kevin West, Founder, Skylaw

As well as our respected panel of final judges composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada:

Geoffrey D. Creighton, Chief Executive Officer, In-House Counsel Worldwide Sylvia Groves, President, Governance Studio Neil Puddicombe, Associate General Counsel, Bank Board Governance & Assistant Corporate Secretary, BMO Financial Group Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board Inc. Stephen Rotstein, Bencher, Law Society of Ontario Terri Uhrich, Vice President, Legal & General Counsel, Foran Mining

The winners in each category will be announced at the 10th Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony, which will take place on November 8th at the prestigious Carlu in Toronto.

For more information about the EGAs, please visit GPC's Awards page HERE and to register for the 2023 Awards Gala and Ceremony HERE.

