Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
22.09.23
16:46 Uhr
12,240 Euro
-0,008
-0,07 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,13812,18217:47
12,13812,18217:47
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2023 | 17:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Airlines: Full Circle Moment: A Captain Gives Back to His Community Through Mentorship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / For as long as Quincy Pulliam could remember, he gazed up at the sky to watch the airplanes fly by at his mother's beauty salon. Located in Euless, Texas, it was perfectly positioned near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to watch planes land and take off.

It was also at that salon where Quincy formed strong connections that led him to discover his passion for aviation and find support through lifelong mentors and where he began his journey to become a pilot. His mentors introduced him to the CR Smith Museum Aviation STEM Summer Camp and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) that supported him on his journey to success at American.

Quincy, now a captain at American Airlines, is determined to pay it forward by inspiring the next generation of aviators to pursue their dreams.

Watch his inspiring story above

Read advice on how to support your aviation dreams from Quincy on our CR Smith Museum blog.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786671/full-circle-moment-a-captain-gives-back-to-his-community-through-mentorship

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.