American Airlines: Full Circle Moment: A Captain Gives Back to His Community Through Mentorship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / For as long as Quincy Pulliam could remember, he gazed up at the sky to watch the airplanes fly by at his mother's beauty salon. Located in Euless, Texas, it was perfectly positioned near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to watch planes land and take off.

It was also at that salon where Quincy formed strong connections that led him to discover his passion for aviation and find support through lifelong mentors and where he began his journey to become a pilot. His mentors introduced him to the CR Smith Museum Aviation STEM Summer Camp and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) that supported him on his journey to success at American.

Quincy, now a captain at American Airlines, is determined to pay it forward by inspiring the next generation of aviators to pursue their dreams.

Watch his inspiring story above

Read advice on how to support your aviation dreams from Quincy on our CR Smith Museum blog.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786671/full-circle-moment-a-captain-gives-back-to-his-community-through-mentorship