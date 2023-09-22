S&P Global Commodity Insights says it expects China to install 170 GW of solar in 2023, with global capacity additions to potentially surpass 400 GW. S&P Global Commodity Insights expects China's solar installations to reach 170 GW in 2023, with global installations hitting 400 GW. Principal Analyst Holly Hu, speaking at a conference this week in Chuzhou, Anhui province, attributed the forecast to the convergence of three factors in 2023: the recovery of the ground-mounted PV market due to lower module prices, robust growth in the EU, US, and Chinese distributed solar markets, and rising demand ...

