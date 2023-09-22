Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number

of shares Number of voting

rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting August 31, 2023 22 707 209 32 472 624

A total number of 32 472 624 voting rights were attached to the 22 707 209 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 144 938 voting rights attached to the 144 938 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

