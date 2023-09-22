Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
WKN: 881463 | ISIN: FI0009003305
22.09.23
15:55 Uhr
40,830 Euro
+0,280
+0,69 %
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2023 | 18:10
Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to share distribution in Sampo Oyj

The following information is based on a press release from SAMPO (FI0009003305)
published on September 15, 2023. 

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc, held on 17 May 2023, resolves on a
distribution of shares to SAMPO shareholders, whereby One (1) share in " SAMPO
" entitle to one (1) share in " Mandatum Holding Ltd ". The scheduled Ex-date
is October 2, 2023. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for SAMPO on
ex-date. Mandatum will not be added to the index, Prices for SAMPO on October
2, 2023 will be fixed based on September 29th last sale price (LSP). Before
market opens on October 3, 2023, Price of SAMPO and index divisor will be
adjusted based on October 2nd LSP. For more information refer to section
2.6.3.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
