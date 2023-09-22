Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to share distribution in Sampo Oyj

The following information is based on a press release from SAMPO (FI0009003305) published on September 15, 2023. The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc, held on 17 May 2023, resolves on a distribution of shares to SAMPO shareholders, whereby One (1) share in " SAMPO " entitle to one (1) share in " Mandatum Holding Ltd ". The scheduled Ex-date is October 2, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for SAMPO on ex-date. Mandatum will not be added to the index, Prices for SAMPO on October 2, 2023 will be fixed based on September 29th last sale price (LSP). Before market opens on October 3, 2023, Price of SAMPO and index divisor will be adjusted based on October 2nd LSP. For more information refer to section 2.6.3.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.