Freitag, 22.09.2023
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
22.09.23
18:05 Uhr
26,860 Euro
-0,250
-0,92 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
Dow Jones News
22.09.2023 | 18:31
Aperam S.A.: Detailing Q3 guidance

DJ Detailing Q3 guidance 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Detailing Q3 guidance 
22-Sep-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Detailing Q3 guidance 
 
Luxembourg, 22 September 2023 (18:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, 
Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), today further details Q3 guidance. 
 
 
With the release of Q2 2023 results on 27 July 2023 Aperam provided guidance for Q3 2023 consisting of: 
 
 
   -- Slightly higher volumes quarter on quarter 
 
   -- Lower adjusted EBITDA quarter on quarter including a comparable (high double digit) inventory valuation 
  loss on the assumption of unchanged raw material prices 
 
 
Two unforeseen events in form of a longer than expected standstill of the Genk upstream for accommodating the 
construction of the new AOD as well as operational issues at the melt shop in Chatelet caused a significant loss of 
shipments during the quarter. As a consequence Aperam now expects volumes at a comparable level versus Q2 2023 with an 
associated impact on earnings. 
 
 
Additionally we refine the guidance on higher than expected inventory valuation losses (up to triple digit) due to raw 
material price movements on maintenance related elevated stocks. We are now projecting Q3 adjusted EBITDA around EUR 
15-20 million. 
 
 
Aperam will report Q3 2023 results on 10 November 2023. 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® 
-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader 
in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places 
sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. Thanks to 
BioEnergia forestry sequestration, Aperam's Brazilian operations presented a certified net negative GHG balance (scope 
1+2) in 2022. 
 
In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com 
Corporate Communications / Raquel Faria +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1732855 22-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
