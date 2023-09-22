Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Relaunch of bio-bebe, its Proprietary Organic Infant Care & Nutrition Brand; Aims to Penetrate $103bn Global Baby Food Market

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the relaunch of its organic infant care and nutrition brand, bio-bebe®.

On July 6, 2023, Cosmos Health announced that it had successfully completed the acquisition of Cana Laboratories ("Cana"). Among Cana's many valuable assets, Cosmos Health also acquired a proprietary portfolio of pharmaceutical, dermocosmetic, antiseptic, and food supplement branded products, including the brand bio-bebe®.

bio-bebe® is a historic brand cherished by thousands of households and has been available in leading supermarket chains, retail stores, and pharmacies. All of its product lines, some pictured below, are made exclusively with 100% organic, high-quality ingredients, and are produced with minimal environmental impact. The range includes a variety of baby foods such as organic powder milk, pear, carrot and banana purée, pasta with minced meat, whole grain rice cereals, whole grain cereal porridges, and organic rice creams with vanilla milk. Additional brand extensions include baby cosmetics, liquid dish soaps and detergents.

Cosmos Health will relaunch the most popular categories of bio-bebe® products and aims to penetrate several markets and regions across Europe and beyond. According to Fortune Business Insights Report, the baby food market size is projected to grow from $102.90 billion in 2023 to $161.16 billion by 2030 driven by factors such as health and wellness trends, urbanization, and the increase in working mothers. bio-bebe® products are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated, "The acquisition of Cana was transformative not just in terms of vertical integration but also in expanding our portfolio of proprietary branded products beyond Sky Premium Life® and Mediterranation®. We are very excited to announce the relaunch of bio-bebe®, a legendary brand, which presents us with a great opportunity to enter the lucrative multi-billion-dollar global baby food market."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary products, including nutraceuticals and food supplements under the brands "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, and www.zipdoctor.co.

