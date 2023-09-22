(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and articles 13(1) and 13(2) of the Dutch Takeover Decree (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased today certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the Issuer Identification code of

the issuer Transaction

date Identification

code of

financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in number

of shares) Average daily

weighted

shares

purchase

price*

(in euros) Market

(MIC Code) TELEPERFORMANCE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 22/09/2023 FR0000051807 30 595 120,2638 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 22/09/2023 FR0000051807 14 638 120,2517 CEUX TELEPERFORMANCE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 22/09/2023 FR0000051807 2 377 120,3831 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 22/09/2023 FR0000051807 1 847 120,3379 AQEU TOTAL 49 457 120,2687 * Four-digit rounding after the decimal

