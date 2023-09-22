KeyBank Partnership With Operation HOPE Marks Beginning of New Era in Homebuyer & Financial Education in Buffalo

Financial coach will serve at KeyBank's East Delavan branch to provide one-on-one and group financial assistance and access to programming at no cost

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / KeyBank and Operation HOPE, Inc., a national non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, celebrated the beginning of a new era in homebuyer and financial education in Buffalo. KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman, and Operation HOPE Chairman John Hope Bryant took part in a celebration at KeyBank's East Delavan branch located at 752 East Delavan Avenue. The event marked the start of HOPE Inside, which delivers financial education programming and coaching, including homebuyer education, to help empower community members with knowledge and tools to create a secure financial future.

KeyBank has a dedicated Operation HOPE financial coach placed in its East Delavan branch to provide education and programming to everyone including adults, youth, disaster survivors, and employees at no cost.

KeyBank and Operation HOPE's partnership is focused on two key areas:

Homebuyer Education. HUD-certified Operation HOPE coaches will offer group homebuyer education classes and coaching sessions to provide individuals with knowledge, skills, and resources to help overcome common challenges first-time homebuyers face as they go through the home loan process.

HUD-certified Operation HOPE coaches will offer group homebuyer education classes and coaching sessions to provide individuals with knowledge, skills, and resources to help overcome common challenges first-time homebuyers face as they go through the home loan process. Financial Education. Credit and money management education, where onsite Operation HOPE coaches will assist and lead individuals through guided steps on how to improve money management and provide support throughout their financial journey.

"KeyBank's purpose is to help our clients and communities thrive. An important part of building thriving communities is providing access to financial tools and planning," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO, KeyCorp. "Through this groundbreaking relationship with Operation HOPE, we are proud to take a significant step in empowering Buffalo community members with the knowledge and tools to build a more secure financial future."

"By joining forces with Keybank, we can expand Operation HOPE's reach and impact, bringing financial education and resiliency to those who need it the most," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Together, we are creating a pathway to financial success and homeownership, empowering individuals and families to build a better future for themselves and their communities. Our shared commitment to empowering underserved communities lays the foundation for a more prosperous future in Buffalo."

KeyBank's homebuyer focus with Operation HOPE is just one way the bank is making access to homeownership easier and more equitable. This program follows Key's introduction of the KeyBank Neighbors First CreditSMi,Key Opportunities Home Equity Loanii and the increase of KeyBank Home Buyer Credit SMiii, two Special Purpose Credit Programsiv offered for qualifying properties in eligible communities to help borrowers on their path to owning a home, as well as a commitment to invest more than $25 million in grants, fee waivers, and marketing over five years to increase mortgage lending in majority-minority neighborhoods and more than $1 million to homebuyer education and other community support.

