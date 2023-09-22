American Medical Administrators, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Midwest Bone and Joint, Their Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Dr. Chris Main, DO, Joining the Organization

American Medical Administrators, Inc. acquires their first Ambulatory Surgery Center.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / American Medical Administrators, Inc., a new and innovative healthcare services company focused on the development and commercialization of providing greater access to healthcare for underserved communities across America, announced today that Dr. Chris Main, a renowned and well-respected orthopedic surgeon, has joined the company as the head of Orthopedics. The Midwest Bone and Joint Center PC was one of the largest independent Orthopedic practices in the Midwest; they also operated their own proprietary Ambulatory Surgery Center to best serve their patients' needs.

Dr. Abdullah Arshad

"I have a passion for sports medicine, and American Medical's orthopedic centers under my guidance will now be custom-tailored for sports and worker's compensation injuries. American Medical has provided me the resources to rapidly expand into new states, with the first being Georgia and Texas," said Dr. Chris Main.

"It is my honor to welcome Dr. Main into our multispecialty group," said Dr. Abdullah Arshad, American Medical's COO. He went on to say "that at the core of our model, we partner with and empower physicians to foster a thriving entrepreneurial spirit that has allowed us to successfully implement a patient-focused care model. When physicians remain independent and free to practice medicine as they see fit, superior patient outcomes are achieved."

About American Medical

American Medical Administrators, Inc. is a vertically integrated healthcare system committed to empowering physicians and clinicians with efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to provide all patients in their local communities access to advanced, affordable, and comprehensive care. American Medical offers walk-in urgent care services, combined with traditional family practice medicine and multi-specialty ambulatory surgical services. American Medical is a physician-driven company designed with a patient-centric model, with the simple goal of providing the best healthcare quality in the 21st century. American Medical championed the concept that Superior Patient Outcomes can be Driven by Innovative Technology.

For additional information, please visit AMadministrators.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private-Securities-Litigation Reform Act 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations to commercialize of American Medical. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our financial reports for this fiscal year which are accessible on the Investors page of our website at www.AMadministrators.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Investor and Media Contact

Nicholas Destefane

Managing Director,

Investor Relations

1-800-961-4826

info@AMadministrators.com

10345 Watson Road

Saint Louis, MO 63127-1105

Contact Information

Nicholas Destefane

Managing Director

info@amadministrators.com

1(800)961-4826

SOURCE: American Medical Administrators, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786815/american-medical-administrators-inc-announces-the-acquisition-of-midwest-bone-and-joint-their-ambulatory-surgery-center-and-dr-chris-main-do-joining-the-organization