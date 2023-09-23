Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.20 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2023 to holders of Class A Non-Voting shares of record on September 30, 2023.

The amount of the distribution is equivalent to $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share per annum and is consistent with our target, and with our uninterrupted history of paying such distributions.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Loutitt, B.A. Econ

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Suite 260, 1414 - 8th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J6

