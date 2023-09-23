Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Vice Health and Wellness Inc. (CSE: VICE) (FSE: Z24) (OTC Pink: VICFF) ("VICE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Tommasi as President and CEO, and as a member of its Board of Directors. This appointment follows a comprehensive executive search which was aimed at identifying a dynamic leader to guide VICE into its next phases of growth.

Mr. Tommasi brings to the role over 3 decades of experience in varied sectors, having functioned as a senior officer, director, financier, and consultant. His background includes corporate development, equity, private equity, venture capital financing, IPOs, and private placements. Mark has collaborated with multiple public and private entities spanning industries such as agriculture, technology, and resource exploration in the United States and Canada. His proficiency in marketing, investor relations, and corporate governance activities, adds depth to his diverse skill set, replacing Mr. Lis who served as interim CEO.

The board extends its gratitude to Maciej Lis, who, during his tenure as Interim CEO, played a vital role in the Company's transition. "We sincerely appreciate Maciej's dedication and the contributions he made during his tenure, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," stated Michael Hopkinson, director of the board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our leadership team and are confident that his extensive experience and innovative approach will steer the Company on a path towards successfully achieving its growth objectives," Mr. Hopkinson remarked further.

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

Vice Health and Wellness Inc. is a dynamic publicly traded company dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyle choices by offering a diverse range of products that empower consumers to enhance their mental and physical well-being. As an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals and organizations, we believe in the power of collective small steps leading to remarkable transformations. Our product line features low-sugar, plant-based gummy products, and we are actively spearheading innovations in alignment with emerging trends in the health and wellness sector. By prioritizing weight loss and harnessing the potential of AI-powered health and wellness applications, which leverage state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms, we aim to provide individuals with unparalleled advice, personalized recommendations, unwavering support, and transformative solutions on their journey to ultimate well-being. Our exceptional applications intend to offer a multitude of treatment benefits, empowering users to embark on a transformative path toward optimal health.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint- ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

