Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 23.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Der Klima-Joker: Vollfinanziert für Wachstum und Rendite!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P879 | ISIN: CA9603501060 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W5
Tradegate
22.09.23
12:34 Uhr
0,153 Euro
+0,003
+2,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1440,15712:04
0,1380,16222.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2023 | 23:36
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westhaven Gold Corp.: Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22nd, 2023.

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Paul McRae to the Company's Board of Directors.

A total of 49,630,778 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 35.3% of all outstanding common shares.

The votes cast for each is as follows:

ResolutionFor %Withheld/Against %
Number of Directors99.530.47
David Grenville Thomas97.632.37
Gareth Thomas99.460.54
Victor Tanaka99.490.51
Paul McRae99.490.51
Hannah McDonald99.650.35
Appointment of Auditors99.670.33
Share Incentive Plan99.600.40
Other Business89.0110.99


On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Shaun Pollard"

Shaun Pollard, CFO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.