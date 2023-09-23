Sri Brahmrishi Ashram's Siddhguru to Illuminate Europe with Vedic Wisdom on Spiritual Awakening Journey

Sri Brahmrishi Ashram's Siddhguru embarks on a spiritual awakening journey in Europe, introducing the miracles of Vedic science to seekers in cities like Paris, London, and Glasgow, promoting self-discovery and inner peace.

TIRUPATI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2023 / Sri Brahmrishi Ashram announces a series of spiritual events led by Siddhguru in various European cities from September 17 to October 8, 2023. "The events aim to address the growing need for spiritual alignment in today's society," states Mr. Rakesh Vijay, spokesperson for Sri Brahmrishi Ashram.

Siddhguru, formerly known as Sri Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev, has been a subject of interest for those exploring spiritual enlightenment. "Spirituality, in its essence, is about aligning oneself with universal principles that go beyond social and religious constructs," notes Mr. Vijay of Sri Brahmrishi Ashram.

"As we advance in technology and material comforts, the inner void grows wider, the need for spiritual awakening is not just a trend but a profound necessity," Mr. Vijay elaborates further. Siddhguru's spiritual journey is marked by the activation of all seven Chakras of Kundalini from birth, a rare phenomenon in spiritual circles. What sets Siddhguru apart is his innate spiritual awakening, symbolized by the activation of all seven Chakras of Kundalini from birth. "This isn't merely a personal attribute but has implications for collective human consciousness," adds Mr. Vijay.

Between September 17 and October 8, Siddhguru will be visiting several cities in Europe, including Paris, London, Manchester, Colchester, and Glasgow. The events aim to offer participants an opportunity for self-discovery, mindful meditation, and spiritual growth. "The events are structured to facilitate a comprehensive spiritual experience," states Mr. Vijay.

Event Schedule:

Paris, France (17.09.2023):

Venue: LE MERIDIEN, ETOILE, 81 Boulevard Gouvion SaINT-Cyr, 75017 Paris, France.

London, UK (24.09.2023):

Venue: Slough Hindu Temple, Keel Dr, Slough SL1 2XU, London.

Colchester, UK (30.09.2023):

Venue: Stanway Village Hall Villa Road Stanway, Colchester, Essex, C03 ORH.

Manchester, UK (05.10.2023):

Venue: Jain Community Centre, 667/669 Stockport Road, Manchester M12 4QE.

Glasgow, Scotland, UK (08.10.2023):

Venue: Om Hindu Mandir, 1 La Belle Pl, Glasgow G3 7LH.

For further information and opportunities to engage with Siddhguru's teachings, visit http://www.sribrahmrishiashram.org/ or reach out to Mr. Rakesh Vijay +1 (647) 274-9421.

About Sri Brahmrishi Ashram

Sri Brahmrishi Ashram is a sanctuary of spirituality and harmony located near Tirupati, India. The Ashram is committed to the service of humanity and offers a range of spiritual activities and events. It serves as a spiritual home for seekers from around the world, aiming to elevate human consciousness through Vedic wisdom.

