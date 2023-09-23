Cardone Ventures, Co-Founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Announces the Launch of 10X Insurance

10X Insurance was created to provide holistic and best-in-class insurance solutions for small to mid-sized businesses that, until now, were traditionally reserved for larger organizations.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2023 / Cardone Ventures, a leading business consulting and management firm focused on the small and mid-sized business segment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest vertical, 10X Insurance. This new platform is designed to reimagine the insurance experience and deliver strategies, program design, and economic advantages unlike anywhere else. 10X Insurance will deliver an innovative and best-in-class insurance experience for small to mid-sized business owners, 1099 independent contractors, and solo entrepreneurs alike.

Cardone Ventures' mission is to create 1 million 10X businesses. A logical next step in propelling the greater success of the 10X community was delivering innovative insurance solutions for group benefits, and property & casualty coverage for small to mid-sized business owners.

"The launch of 10X Insurance represents another key milestone in the growth and expansion of Cardone Ventures and its reach in the small- to mid-sized business segment. We are excited to serve our customers in this critical area of their businesses - protecting the success these business owners have worked so hard to create" - Brandon Dawson - Co-Founder and CEO, Cardone Ventures

"10X Insurance was created to level the playing field for the 31.5 million small to mid-sized businesses that are the essential backbone of the American economy, and to provide those business owners with access to insurance expertise, strategies, program design, and economics historically reserved for large enterprise organizations. We are excited to serve small- to mid-sized business owners, 1099 independent contractors, and solo entrepreneurs with a world-class experience" - Sean Conrad - President of 10X Insurance

By offering a white glove experience with flexible plans and premium benefits, 10X Insurance introduces a new world of possibilities. With access to comprehensive data from insurance companies, 10X Insurance offers an alternative option that provides protection, tax advantages, and financial maneuverability.

Providing optimal foundations in the form of protection, savings, and other benefits, 10X Insurance helps to lay the groundwork for scaling as seamlessly as possible. This is what Cardone Ventures promotes as their latest in the 10X ecosystem, and it serves as a reasonable extension of their mission: helping entrepreneurs achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals through the growth of their businesses. With the support of Brandon Dawson, Grant Cardone, Sean Conrad, and the 10X community, 10X Insurance is poised to follow a similar trajectory of exponential growth as its brother and sister companies.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners elevate their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. The focus of Cardone Ventures is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com.

About 10X Insurance: 10X Insurance delivers innovative and best-in-class insurance solutions for small to mid-sized business owners, 1099 independent contractors, and solo entrepreneurs. The 10X Insurance platform delivers innovative and holistic solutions for group benefits and property & casualty insurance for the small- to mid-sized business segment. 10X Insurance offers a white glove experience so clients can enjoy world-class customer support and customization according to their specific needs. For more information, visit: 10Xcoverage.com

