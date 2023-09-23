King Newswire: Peernetics is Developing Revolutionary Crypto Payments Platform and Merchant Solution

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2023 / Peernetics is developing a revolutionary crypto payments platform featuring the native $PNS token. This innovative merchant and retail crypto payments solution will enable users worldwide to conduct transactions in their preferred cryptocurrency. Peernetics' platform will be designed for global accessibility, and its highlight will be easy Web3 integration and automatic currency conversions.

Peernetics is all set to provide merchants with a streamlined and secure avenue for growth. The platform envisages safety of all transactions through encryption and decentralized technology, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution.

Peernetics will also eliminate the necessity to convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currency, providing users with a seamless spending experience. Additionally, the platform will feature enhanced overall value proposition.

" Imagine a world where digital payments are effortless, secure, and accessible to all, while also offering exclusive discounts. That's what we're building at Peernetics. With our Utility Token, Merchant Solutions, and Innovative Payment Gateway, we're transforming the future of finance, one blockchain at a time, all while giving you access to unbeatable discounts ," said Naz, Co-Founder and CEO of Peernetics.

Key Aspects of Peernetics:

$PNS Token: With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, the $PNS token is built on the secure and scalable Polygon Blockchain, supporting an impressive 65,000 transactions per second.

Web3 Merchant Portal: Merchants will be able to showcase their brands and products to Peernetics users, providing business offers and boosting sales, revenue, and traffic while leveraging effective marketing campaigns. The Merchant Partner Network will be free to join, and for a special monthly fee starting at just £149, Peernetics will connect member brands with their ideal target audience.

Payment Gateway: Peernetics' Payment Gateway will have faster transaction processing times, reduced costs, and heightened security and privacy measures for businesses and consumers. Robust security and fraud prevention features will enhance transaction security.

Multi-Coin Support: Peernetics will facilitate easy integration with existing systems, supporting over 100 digital currencies, with transaction fees ranging from just 0.5% to 1%.

Learn more about the $PNS token: https://www.peernetics.io/pns-token

Peernetics tokens are currently available through an ICO. Holders of 2,000 or more $PNS tokens automatically qualify for exclusive perks offered by Peernetics' merchant partners.

For more information about Peernetics and its crypto payments platform, please visit them on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090423096792

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peernetics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/peernetics

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peerneticss/

Telegram: https://t.me/peernetics_chat

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@peernetics

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/peernetics/

Discord: https://discord.gg/RXma3ErDXs

Medium: https://medium.com/@peernetics

About Peernetics:

Peernetics exists to enable the mass adoption of cryptocurrency payments. Peernetics empowers businesses to accept, exchange, withdraw, send, store, and receive 100+ cryptocurrencies. Founded by a team of passionate professionals, they seek to make it as easy as possible for all businesses to step into the world of cryptocurrency. They break down barriers to entry by taking ground-breaking and confusing technology and transforming it into an uncomplicated and user-friendly cryptocurrency payment gateway. For more information, please visit their website .

Media Contact

Organization: Peernetics Ltd

Contact Person: Media relations

Website: https://www.peernetics.io

Email: info@peernetics.io

Contact Number: 07502579595

Address: International House, 10 Beaufort Court, Admirals Way

Address 2: London, United Kingdom E14 9XL

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Peernetics Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786873/peernetics-is-developing-revolutionary-crypto-payments-platform-and-merchant-solution