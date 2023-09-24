This week in our 21st Austria weekly: Another week with losses on the Austrian Stock Market, but Telekom Austria did the Spin-Off of EuroTeleSites on Friday. The calculation showed that 100 on Thursday (TKA only) became 102.9 at the end of Friday (TKA and ETS solo, but calculated combined). ETS was for one day in the ATX. News came from Kontron, EVN, Lenzing, Wolftank, Andritz, Kapsch TrafficCom, Frequentis, ams Osram, Andritz, RBI, Lenzing, Valneva, Kapsch TrafficCom and EuroTeleSites. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,74% to 6.985,62 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,89%. Up to now there were 103 days with a positive and 84 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 6,98% away, from the low 9,4%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday ...

