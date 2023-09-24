Kontron: Kontron has announced the acquisition of Altimate, a Romanian company for urban and interurban mobility solutions. Altimate generated revenues of EUR 19.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million in 2022. The purchase price is EUR 11.64 million. According to Kontron, this acquisition is another addition to th fast-growing high-margin segment "Software + Solutions" and further strengthens the transportation business.Kontron: weekly performance: -5.36% EVN: The Management Board of utility company EVN has decided to commence a structured bidder process for WTE Wassertechnik GmbH, which represents EVN's international project business as reported in its environmental segment. The structured bidder process is aimed at identifying investors who will fully acquire ...

