Wolftank: Wolftank Group announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Matrix Service Inc. (Matrix Service), a subsidiary of Matrix Service Company, a top tier contractor to clients across the energy and industrial markets. The agreement brings Wolftank's mobile hydrogen refueling solutions to the U.S. while extending Matrix Service's work across the hydrogen value chain to include the Mobility sector, in addition to its previously well-established expertise in cryogenic storage tanks and terminals. In this context, the Wolftank Group will provide technical expertise and equipment, while Matrix will perform fabrication and assembly of Wolftank's Hydrogen Smart Containers (HSC) used for dispensing hydrogen for passenger and commercial vehicles. Wolftank ...

